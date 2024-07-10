The Boys, an Amazon Original series based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has become notorious for its outrageous and shocking content. The show redefines the superhero genre by presenting its heroes as deeply flawed and often outright villainous individuals. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are treated to a blend of dark humor, intense violence, and satirical commentary on contemporary issues. Each episode pushes the envelope, delivering scenes that are both bizarre and unforgettable. Here are the top ten strangest episodes of The Boys, evaluating them based on their shock value, originality, and impact on the overall storyline.

To determine the ranking, we considered episodes that left audiences in disbelief, either through jaw-dropping plot twists or bizarre character developments. These episodes not only contribute significantly to the overarching narrative but also stand out due to their unique and often unsettling content. The blend of dark satire, graphic violence, and unexpected humor in these episodes makes them particularly memorable. Whether it’s through grotesque scenes or twisted character arcs, these episodes exemplify the show’s ability to captivate and disturb its audience, solidifying The Boys as a standout in the crowded landscape of superhero media.

10 "Herogasm"

Season 3, Episode 6

"Herogasm" is undoubtedly the strangest episode of "The Boys," encapsulating the show’s penchant for shock and awe. This episode centers around a clandestine superhero orgy, an annual event where the supes indulge in their wildest desires. The graphic and explicit nature of the scenes is both hilarious and deeply unsettling, showcasing the depravity hidden behind the heroes' public personas. This episode is a testament to the show’s fearless approach to pushing boundaries and its commitment to exploring the darkest corners of its universe.

Beyond the outrageous spectacle, "Herogasm" also delves deep into character dynamics and plot development. The Boys infiltrate the event with a mission, leading to explosive confrontations and shocking revelations. The juxtaposition of absurdity with serious narrative progression keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The episode's ability to balance grotesque humor with genuine emotional stakes makes it a standout, highlighting the show’s unique blend of satire and drama. "Herogasm" is a prime example of how "The Boys" turns the superhero genre on its head.

9 "The Big Ride"

Season 2, Episode 1

"The Big Ride" kicks off the second season with a bizarre and intense opening, setting the tone for what’s to come. The episode starts with an over-the-top commercial for The Seven, depicting them as idealized heroes despite their sinister actions. This ironic portrayal immediately reminds viewers of the show's satirical edge. The episode quickly transitions into the chaos of the real world, where the aftermath of the previous season's events has left the team fractured and on the run.

As the episode progresses, viewers are treated to one of the strangest and most horrifying scenes in the series. The introduction of Stormfront, a new and seemingly charming hero, takes a dark turn as her true nature is revealed. Her casual brutality and chilling racism add a disturbing layer to her character, making her one of the most memorable villains in the series. "The Big Ride" effectively combines dark humor, social commentary, and grotesque violence, making it a quintessential episode that highlights the show's unique narrative style.

8 "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men"

Season 2, Episode 3

This episode is known for its wild and unpredictable twists, featuring some of the most bizarre moments in the series. The Boys' plan to expose Vought leads them to a hidden facility where they discover a host of disturbing experiments. Among these is the introduction of Lamplighter, a former member of The Seven, whose past actions have haunting implications for the team. The episode's mix of horror and dark comedy creates a uniquely unsettling atmosphere.

One of the most striking scenes involves a confrontation with a super-powered patient whose abilities are grotesquely over-the-top. The chaos that ensues is both shocking and darkly comedic, showcasing the show’s ability to blend horror with humor. This episode also delves deeper into the characters’ psyches, revealing their vulnerabilities and motivations in unexpected ways. "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" stands out for its unpredictable narrative and its ability to seamlessly merge the grotesque with the profound.

7 "Good for the Soul"

Season 1, Episode 5

"Good for the Soul" features one of the most bizarre and unforgettable moments in the series—the introduction of Ezekiel, a religious supe with a dark secret. The episode’s depiction of a Christian-themed superhero convention is both satirical and deeply unsettling, as it exposes the hypocrisy and corruption within the organization. Hughie's undercover mission at the convention leads to a tense and awkward encounter with Ezekiel, culminating in a shocking revelation that leaves viewers reeling.

The episode also delves into Starlight’s internal conflict as she grapples with her disillusionment about The Seven and her role in Vought's propaganda machine. Her struggle to maintain her integrity amidst mounting pressure adds emotional depth to the narrative. The blend of dark humor, social critique, and shocking revelations makes "Good for the Soul" a standout episode. It effectively showcases the show’s ability to tackle serious themes while delivering moments of absurdity and shock, solidifying its place in the list of strangest episodes.

6 "Cherry"

Season 1, Episode 2

"Cherry" is memorable for its blend of dark humor and grotesque imagery, setting the tone for the series early on. The episode features the gruesome scene of Hughie killing Translucent, a member of The Seven, by inserting an explosive device into his body. The graphic and visceral nature of the scene is both shocking and darkly comedic, perfectly encapsulating the show's unique style. This moment is pivotal as it marks Hughie's full commitment to taking down Vought, forever altering his character arc.

In addition to its shocking violence, "Cherry" also explores the twisted dynamics within The Seven. The strained relationship between Homelander and Queen Maeve is highlighted, revealing the toxic environment fostered by Vought. The episode deftly balances these dark and disturbing elements with moments of levity and satire, making it a quintessential entry in the series. "Cherry" exemplifies the show’s ability to combine horror and humor in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, establishing its place as one of the strangest episodes.

5 "The Innocents"

Season 1, Episode 5

"The Innocents" takes a deep dive into the dark underbelly of the superhero industry, presenting some of the series' most unsettling moments. The episode highlights the manipulation and exploitation behind the façade of heroism, focusing on how Vought controls the narrative around The Seven. This is starkly depicted through the story of Mesmer, a washed-up supe who attempts to regain his former glory by betraying The Boys. The episode’s portrayal of his desperation and the industry's ruthlessness is both heartbreaking and disturbing.

Another standout element is the episode’s exploration of The Deep’s fall from grace. His attempts to redeem himself are met with humiliation and violence, providing a stark contrast to his previously arrogant persona. The episode masterfully balances these dark character arcs with sharp social commentary, making it one of the most thought-provoking in the series. "The Innocents" underscores the show’s critique of celebrity culture and the corrupting influence of power, all while delivering its signature blend of dark humor and shocking content.

4 "The Self-Preservation Society"

Season 1, Episode 7

"The Self-Preservation Society" stands out for its intense and bizarre plot twists, culminating in a shocking confrontation. The episode delves into Butcher's vendetta against Homelander, revealing the deeply personal stakes driving his actions. This personal vendetta leads to a brutal and unexpected showdown at a family reunion, where dark secrets are unveiled. The blend of personal drama and high-stakes action creates a uniquely tense atmosphere.

One of the strangest moments in the episode involves the reveal of Becca, Butcher's wife, who was presumed dead but is actually living in hiding with Homelander’s child. This revelation turns the series’ narrative on its head, introducing new layers of complexity and moral ambiguity. The episode’s mix of shocking twists, intense emotional stakes, and dark humor makes it standout. "The Self-Preservation Society" effectively showcases the show's ability to surprise and unsettle its audience, cementing its place in the list of strangest episodes.

3 "The Bloody Doors Off"

Season 2, Episode 6

"The Bloody Doors Off" is packed with bizarre and memorable moments, making it one of the strangest episodes of the series. The episode primarily focuses on a mission to infiltrate Sage Grove Center, a psychiatric hospital where Vought conducts experiments on super-powered individuals. The discovery of the facility's purpose and the horrors within is both shocking and darkly humorous, highlighting the show's unique blend of horror and satire.

Among the episode's most memorable scenes is the introduction of Cindy, a patient with telekinetic powers who wreaks havoc in the facility. Her rampage is both terrifying and absurd, embodying the show’s penchant for over-the-top violence. Additionally, the episode delves into Frenchie’s backstory, revealing his past failures and regrets in a series of emotional flashbacks. The combination of grotesque violence, dark humor, and poignant character development makes "The Bloody Doors Off" a standout episode. It perfectly encapsulates the chaotic and unpredictable nature of "The Boys," securing its place in the list of the strangest episodes.

2 "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker"

Season 2, Episode 7