The Big Picture Eric Kripke admits he was dead wrong about the number of seasons for both Supernatural and The Boys.

Despite initial doubts, Kripke's projects have exceeded expectations, leaving fans eager for more.

The Boys has provided Kripke with another hit series, allowing him to reunite with Supernatural cast members and push boundaries.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke is happily eating his words as his hit Prime Video series celebrates a Season 5 renewal ahead of its Season 4 premiere. During an interview with Inverse, Kripke reflected on his previous stance that he didn’t see the satirical superhero show moving past a fifth season - something he also thought about his previous project, Supernatural. For those who followed the latter, led by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, you’ll know that not only did The CW production move past Season 5, but it went on for a full 10 more seasons, finally tapping out at the end of Season 15 back in 2020. Reflecting on his words that somehow worked as a backwards manifesting, Kripke poked fun at just how wrong he was for both projects, saying,

“I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go. Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, ‘You’re right. That’s ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.’ And so I will… No one was more wrong in all of human history about how many seasons their show was going to go than this guy. So I am not going to make that same mistake twice. Guinness World Record of who is the dumbest about how long their show should go, there would literally be a picture of me.”

Eric Kripke’s Double Success

When all was said and done with Supernatural, the fandom was devastated to see it go, as many had grown to be part of the Winchester family alongside its leading pair of brothers, Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles). It’s one thing to have a successful series that can run for more than a decade, but it’s another to have the opportunity to leave audiences wanting and pushing for more. Sure, some seasons were better than others, but the numbers don’t lie and Supernatural’s fanbase never left its side even through its darkest moments. With Padalecki moving on to star in Walker and Ackles telling an origin story through The Winchesters, Kripke made peace with the end of one series and picked up his pen to start work on The Boys.

Little did he know, Kripke had another hit on his hands through his adaptation of the comics penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Every episode somehow outdoes the last with ridiculous situations, morally corrupt superheroes, and plenty of blood, guts, and other oozing substances. The series has even given Kripke the chance to reunite with a handful of Supernatural alum, the three most notable being Ackles, who appeared as Soldier Boy during Season 3, Jim Beaver who plays presidential candidate Robert Singer, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will make his grand debut in the upcoming fourth season. Hopefully, now that Padalecki’s Walker received a cancellation, Kripke will be able to make things come full circle and bring the actor in on the fun. One thing’s for sure - Kripke will never say never again about the future of his projects moving forward.

You can now binge all three seasons of The Boys on Prime Video to prepare for the three-episode premiere of Season 4 on June 13.

