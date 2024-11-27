In the case of The Boys, the saying that “art imitates life” couldn't be more on point. But, that isn’t how series creator, Eric Kripke, sees it. First bringing the illustrations and stories of the comic books forged by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson to on-screen life in 2019, Kripke says it was just sort of a timing thing that made the show hold a mirror to the reality of the world around us. While he and the rest of the creative team are certainly taking some storytelling liberties here and there, the first series of the comics debuted in 2006, long before one would necessarily tie so much of the current political turmoil - and other themes - into what has unfolded at Vought Tower over the last four seasons.

During a recent chat with Variety, during which he was joined by Antony Starr, who plays the show’s big bad, Homelander, Kripke was very blunt about how the show isn’t reflecting the world but - on the contrary - the opposite is true.

“The way [the series] reflects everything that’s happening in the world really comes from this understanding, that we found very early on in the process, which is this happens to be a television show based on a comic book. It’s not like we were designing it to reflect reality, but we happen to be making a show about violent authoritarians who present as celebrities. Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show, not just in the States – all over the world. Suddenly we found ourselves making one of the most current shows on television.”

Will Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ Continue This Reflection?

As far as the fifth and final season of The Boys is concerned, plot details are currently up in the air. We know that filming is underway, thanks to posts made by Kripke and other members of the cast who are now hard at work in Canada delivering all the blood, guts, and gore that we’ve come to expect from the fan-favorite Prime Video series. Just ahead of the show’s Season 4 return, Kripke shared the news that the story would wrap following Season 5, teasing that audiences could expect “a gory, epic, moist climax.” We’re beyond certain that plenty of political boundaries will be pushed in the next batch of episodes, with the titular team of misfits trying to get their feet back on the ground after being separated in the Season 4 finale. We’re also really pulling for a Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who will both hold roles in the show’s final days - just not as Dean and Sam Winchester.

