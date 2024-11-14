The Boys series creator, Eric Kripke has an unimaginable task ahead of him. He and the rest of the team behind the beloved Prime Video production that has brought the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson-created comics off the page and onto the screen will be wrapping their part of the story with the upcoming fifth season. With audiences eager to see how the showdown between Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) will finally play out, there’s a lot on the table. The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been, but Kripke knows a little something about working out a solid series finale under high pressure. Just ask fans of the 15-season-running CW series, Supernatural. But, even with the obvious background, Kripke is admittedly nervous that the wheels could fall off by the time the credits roll on the final episode of The Boys.

During a chat with Collider’s Christina Radish, during a For Your Consideration (FYC) interview for the show’s most recent record-breaking fourth season, Kripke addressed the elephant in the room and shared his fears of being compared to another series that caught a lot of flack for its grandiose series finale.

Fans Should Expect the Unexpected

When it comes to the last batch of episodes of The Boys, Kripke is incredibly clear about one specific thing — “Anything can truly happen.” He and the rest of the writing team are still working hard on the fifth season’s scripts, adding, “We’re both having fun and absolute terror in the writers’ room, at the same time. It’s so fun to have all guardrails off.” Making their own way forward and getting as absolutely diabolical as they want to with it, Kripke added, “You’re not beholden to maintaining any storyline or character beyond this season. Nothing and no one is safe, and that’s really liberating and fun.”

Still, Kripke knows that the fandom will be picky (to put it kindly) about how the team caps off the show, and he’s well aware that other productions have been defined — in not-so-terrific ways — by their series finale.

“At the same time, I’ll say that you can count the amount of truly great series finales on one hand. It’s so hard to land that plane, much less we’re landing eight different planes. I am appropriately respectful and have an appropriate amount of trepidation for how hard that job is. I’m not walking into it cocky at all. I’m walking into it like, ‘Okay, let’s second and triple guess every single decision because we really wanna land this plane.’ Game of Thrones was an amazing show. When you think of the amount of work and effort and craft that went into that show, and all anyone talks about is the finale. I’m just like, ‘Fuck!’ It’s really exciting, but it’s scary too. Once I have my dragon come in and burn down the conference room, I’ve gotta make sure I stick that moment.”

