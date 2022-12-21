While there was much to look forward to in the third season of Prime Video’s The Boys, it’s safe to say that the most anticipated addition was that of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. The actor had previously worked with series creator Eric Kripke on his mega-hit, Supernatural, so fans already knew that the duo is a great fit and, being that there’s a mega-crossover of fans for both Kripke-helmed projects, Ackles’ casting in the satirical series only further stoked anticipation. In a recently released featurette, the good folks behind The Boys’ marketing take fans on a journey of all things Soldier Boy as the actor and his co-stars break down Ackles’ time on set.

Unlike his character, Ackles appears clean-shaven in the behind-the-scenes look as he talks viewers through Soldier Boy’s beginnings as a member of Team Payback. Comparing him to the show’s number one villain, Homelander (Antony Starr), Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, hits the nail on the head when she refers to the duo’s rivalry as a showdown of alpha males. Beyond Soldier Boy’s nefarious intentions, Ackles says that he was drawn to the role because of the character’s “cantankerousness,” a quality that the Supernatural star says he “twinkled at.”

Meanwhile, fellow stars including Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, and Karl Urban praised Ackles’ ability to easily find a home with the rest of the cast while filming. The character appeared during the latest season, with the other members being part of the big happy family for the two seasons prior. Giving Ackles props, Starr acknowledges his meshing abilities as “a testament to who Jensen is.” Throughout the featurette, behind-the-scenes clips play out with the cast looking as precious as ever, clearly having fun while on the clock.

The end of Season 3 saw Soldier Boy going back into the cryogenic chamber from whence he came, alluding to the possibility of the well-loved character making a comeback in future seasons. While that return could be made during the upcoming fourth season, we’re thinking it will be further down the line. For Supernatural fans hoping to see more recognizable names join Kripke’s latest project, we’re excited to say that Ackles’ on-screen dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to appear in the next installment. He’ll join fellow Supernatural alum Jim Beaver who has held down a small but recurring role in the series.

The fourth season of The Boys is now well into production with its spinoff series Gen V planning a release at some time in 2023. Check out the Soldier Boy featurette below.