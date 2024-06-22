The Big Picture The Boys universe explores the dark side of superheroes with power-hungry "heroes" driven by money, fame, and control.

Valorie Curry's Firecracker character serves as commentary on unfounded conspiracy theories and bigotry within the queer community.

Season 4 introduces Frenchie embracing his bisexuality, showcasing casual representation in one of the most popular shows.

There are a lot of deplorable characters in Eric Kripke’s The Boys universe. The show, which is based on the adult comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, was always set up to be that way, as it explores what would really happen if superheroes existed. And, guess what? It’s nothing like Marvel or DC would lead you to believe. Instead, it’s filled with power-hungry “heroes” driven by money, success, fame, and - most importantly - control. At the top of the food chain are those in The Seven - the most coveted group for any Supe to break into. With the ultra-authoritarian and right-wing-leaning Homelander (Antony Starr) as their leader, the others on the team are constantly trying to win his approval and stay on his good side — lest they be lasered in half.

This season, audiences were introduced to two new Supes, one being Valorie Curry’s Firecracker. Doing what he does best, Kripke designed Firecracker to serve as commentary about the movement of unfounded conspiracy theories that have popped out of the woodwork over the last decade. Curry, an out and proud lesbian, says that while she should have been immediately turned-off from the role, she felt like this was a character she was meant to play. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Curry said, “It sounds so gross to say, but I really connected with her right off the bat,” adding that she has no problem portraying someone “so vocally anti-trans and homophobic.”

In fact, Curry thinks it should be someone like her — someone who’s part of the queer community — taking jabs at such a bigoted personality and “who’s getting to make a clown out of her.” The actress sees this as the perfect way to remove any potential “ambiguity”. And, while the actress knew what she was signing up for — pointing to Kripke’s penchant for pulling anything of cultural relevance, including #MeToo or the Republican Party, into the bit — she said that she was still surprised to find out just how much of the show’s story was snatched from the headlines. Recalling conversations she’d have with the Supernatural and The Boys creator while on set, Curry said, “[Kripke would] tell me, ‘That’s actually a direct quote [from a politician].’”

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Brings Another Queer Character Into The Story

Okay, so technically, Tomer Capone’s Frenchie has been in the series since the pilot, but Season 4 is the first time we see him fully embrace his bisexuality! We love it! Aside from Dominique McElligott’s Queen Maeve, Frenchie stepping out and proud of his bisexuality is the only other major queerness we’ve seen so far. While he has his work cut out for him with his new beau, it’s wonderful to see two dreamy men falling in love with one another on one of the most popular shows out there. Like the rest of us currently fangirling over Frenchie’s new romance, Curry is also thrilled that Kripke and the rest of the creative team made it a point to introduce this side of the character. “I love casual bisexuality in TV, in books, when somebody is just dating one person and they are dating another and we don’t even need to talk about it. It just is.”

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 are now streaming on Prime Video.

