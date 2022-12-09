The marketing team for Prime Video’s smash-hit series, The Boys have done it again. This time, fans living in Los Angeles are reaping the benefits of a clever idea to whip up several billboards featuring the in-universe movie, Dawn of the Seven, as a “for your consideration” ad. The ads dot L.A. this time of the year, reminding those with the power during awards voting season to place their bid for the specific film being promoted. In the image’s caption, the team at Vought International asks that fans “reflect on the greatest cinematic achievement ever,” and even push for Homelander to win the title of Best Actor.

But, just as in the satirical superhero series, the titular ragtag gang of Supe-hating misfits won’t stand for this display of ego. Following the “company’s” Twitter post, another one has been shared that depicts members of the group’s faces covering up those of the Supes. Captioning their post with a simple and sassy, “Fixed it for ya,” we see Butcher (Karl Urban) over Homelander (Antony Starr), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) over Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) over A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Hughie (Jack Quaid) over Mr. Marathon. Of course, the Butcher - Homelander connection is clear for fans of the series, but other match-ups are even more clever.

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who wasn’t *technically* a member of the Supe-hating team, but we’ll take it, has been placed over Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), pointing to the duo’s rivalry and major plot point of the most recent season. And then there’s Frenchie (Tomer Capone) who takes over Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), the Supe who accidentally killed Grace Mallory’s (Laila Robins) grandchildren - an atrocity that Frenchie blames himself for. Finally, there’s Starlight (Erin Moriarty) who’s the only Supe not to be covered because, as we know, she joined ranks with the rebellion at the end of Season 3.

Image via Prime Video

Audiences were first introduced to Dawn of the Seven during the show’s second season. The movie’s story followed the beginnings of Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) days with the superhero team after A-Train was given the boot. It also told the story of Queen Maeve proudly coming out as a lesbian, even though the truth was that Homelander outed Maeve, who actually identifies as bisexual. By the time filming had wrapped, Stormfront was outed as a Nazi, causing production to begin all over again turning the disgraced Supe into the film’s villain.

Season 4 of The Boys is currently filming in Toronto, with Usher claiming it to be the most gore-filled and shocking season yet. Meanwhile, fans were filled with excitement this week after the trailer for the spin-off series, Gen V, was released, revealing plenty of blood, mayhem, and puppets. The new show will follow the lives of a group of teens living and studying at Godolkin University - a school for young Supes who are given the chance to hone in on their budding abilities. The show will take place during the third season of The Boys and features a killer lineup of regular and guest stars.

You can check out the “For Your Consideration” promos below and keep scrolling for the brand-new Gen V trailer.