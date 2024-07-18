The Big Picture Frenchie and Kimiko finally lock lips in a jaw-dropping moment The Boys fans have been waiting for.

Kimiko initiates the kiss in a life-or-death moment, adding a beautiful and cute element to their relationship.

Karen Fukuhara feels like the moment was the "perfect" payoff for the relationship that had been building up between Kimiko and Frenchie.

Rachel and Ross, Sam and Diane, Mulder and Scully — throughout the history of television, audiences have cheered on their favorite will-they-won’t-they couples. To hit the criteria, the duo must have undeniable chemistry, some sort of complicated dynamic — whether that be as co-workers or within a friend group — and make us yell “Just kiss already!!” at our screens on a consistent basis. In a show with as much blood, guts, and gore as we love to see in Eric Kripke’s The Boys, it’s wild to think that there’s been a love story as delicate as the one between Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) building since Season 1.

We’ve long been shipping our favorite love birds through the rage and chaos that’s played out over the last four seasons and finally, it paid off in a big way. Following countless ups and downs on that will-they-won’t-they road, Frenchie and Kimiko seemingly called it quits at the end of Season 3, deciding that they were more like family than anything else. At the beginning of the latest season, Kimiko pushes Frenchie to follow his heart and pursue a romance with Colin (Elliot Knight), which goes haywire pretty fast. The rest of the episodes see the pair keeping their distance from one another both physically and emotionally, but in the jaw-dropping moment we’ve all been waiting for, they finally lock lips in the grand finale.

During a conversation with Perri Nemiroff for the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night, Fukuhara touched on the behind-the-scenes magic that paired with the duo’s impeccable performance to bring us the solidification of Freniko (working title).

“That was all [Eric] Kripke. He directed that episode. I didn't even realize how they were going to shoot it until I got to set. I didn't know that it was going to be this beautiful backlit moment, and I'm so happy that it was. I think it was perfect for what was leading up to it.”

Karen Fukuhara Is Glad Kimiko Initiated the Kiss

In the scene, Frenchie and Kimiko, along with Annie (Erin Moriarty), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and MM (Laz Alonso) are tossing over a very dangerous plan that would put their fates in the hands of Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman. After Hughie delivers a rousing speech about battling the Supes with their humanity and forgiving Neuman for the atrocities she’s caused, the team uneasily gets behind him, and they prepare for the meetup. It’s during this time, in a quiet space away from everyone else, that Frenchie and Kimiko open up about their feelings for one another, giving the latter the extra push of confidence she needs to make a move.

Fukuhara absolutely loved the power that was put in her character’s hands to slice the tension that had been brewing for so long, saying,

“And I also love that she initiates it — again! I love that she initiates it. In that moment, it's life or death. They're going into battle, and they don't know what the outcome is going to be, so she kind of feels like, again, it’s now or never. She's finally coming to terms with how she truly feels, and I think it's beautiful. I think it's really cute. I love the little tiptoe moment that's added in there. That was a shot that I was so pleasantly surprised by when I saw the shot in the final edit.”

Season 4 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video. Don't miss Nemiroff's full chat with Fukuhara below!

