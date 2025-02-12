This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It’s been almost two years since Jeremy Strong stepped into the shoes of Kendall Roy for the finale time in the closing season of Succession, and now the Emmy-winning actor is returning to TV for a new project. A report from Variety announced that Strong will star in a new series, Boys in Brazil, which comes from The Crown creator Peter Morgan. The show is based on the Ira Levin novel of the same name, and it has already been acquired by Netfllix where it will stream on the platform upon release. The same novel from Ira Levin was also turned into a feature film in 1978, The Boys from Brazil, which featured Gregory Peck in the lead role. The story follows a Nazi hunter in Paraguay who uncovers a devious plot to bring back the Third Reich.

Strong may have been away from Waystar Royco for some time now, but that didn’t stop him from featuring in another project that’s getting major love from the Academy. Strong stars alongside Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice, biographical drama detailing the rise to power of the U.S. President Donald Trump. Both Strong and Stan were nominated for their performances in the film, which was written by Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi. Strong also earned Emmy nominations in 2020, 2022, and 2023 for his performance as Kendall Roy in Succession, but he only took home the gold in 2020. It wasn’t a total wash for the show in 2023, however, as the award ultimately went to Strong’s co-star Kieran Culkin for his powerful performance as Roman Roy. Culkin was also nominated for an Oscar this year for his work alongside Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain.

What Else Does Jeremy Strong Have in the Works?