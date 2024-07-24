The Big Picture Funko is releasing new vinyl figures of Sister Sage, Firecracker, and Frenchie from The Boys, each figure is 4 inches tall.

Sister Sage's Funko features gold hoop earrings and glasses, Firecracker dons her red, white, and blue uniform, and Frenchie's outfit is his classic look.

The figures will each be $12 when they arrive for purchase.

Prepare for your Funko Pop! collection to get all the more diabolically cuter as the company is dropping three hot off-the-press must-haves from the hit Prime Video series, The Boys. Collider has your exclusive first look at Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in their vinyl figure form, each topping out at around four inches. Staying true to the characters they represent, all three of the new releases boast the recognizable outfits worn by their respective parties in the most recent fourth season.

In her brown supersuit, Sister Sage is one of the new recruits for The Seven introduced in Season 4. This Funko has Sage’s gold hoop earrings and circular glasses that somehow make her even brainier than we already know her to be. Posed in a fighting stance, her golden arm cuffs and rings complement the golden trim on her uniform. Likewise, Firecracker is ready to deliver a truth bomb in her Funko form, wearing the red, white, and blue uniform that solidified her as an American hero and a strong asset to Homelander (Antony Starr) during her debut season. Pulling the look together is the character’s flowing red hair and the gun holster around her thighs because, after all, a gal’s got a right to carry some heat.

Finally, there’s our mon coeur, Frenchie. It was never a question of “if” we needed a pint-sized version of our favorite lil pill-popping scientist from the team of vigilantes, but rather “when,” so we’re thrilled to see that Funko pulled through with the goods. If there’s one thing the main group on The Boys isn’t lacking, it’s flashy dressers and Frenchie is a shining example. The design team had a lot of terrific outfits to go with, but they ultimately settled on a classic look that put petite tiny Frenchie in gray and white plaid pants with a striped shirt and his iconic brown jacket. His fade is on point with his facial hair to match and a little gold earring to properly give it the Frenchie touch.

The Fates Of Firecracker, Sister Sage, and Frenchie

At the end of Season 4, Sister Sage’s grand plan went into effect, essentially giving Homelander the ultimate authority as the nation locked itself into martial law. Firecracker also proved her worth to the leader of The Seven thanks to her milk-producing abilities and her larger-than-life personality that hooked the right-wingers to Vought’s side. As for Frenchie, the last episode of the show’s penultimate season saw him taken away by the folks at Vought thanks to Cate’s (Maddie Phillips) suggestive mind control powers, a moment that pulled on our heartstrings as he was easily snatched away from Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) after the two shared a long-awaited kiss.

You can take a look at the newest additions to The Boys Funko collection above and stream all four seasons now on Prime Video.

