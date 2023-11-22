The Big Picture The introduction of Soldier Boy in The Boys universe has had a significant impact, and now fans can add a glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop! figure of the character to their collection, available exclusively on eBay.

Soldier Boy is portrayed as a powerful and morally corrupt superhero, even worse than the original foe Homelander. However, he possesses the ability to neutralize other superheroes' powers.

The popularity of Soldier Boy has been revitalized by his hilarious cameo appearance in the spin-off series Gen V, where he appears as a vulgar and inappropriate imaginary friend. Fans of The Boys can now own a figure that accurately represents the character's appearance in the show, complete with his iconic super suit, shield, scruffy beard, and scowl.

The Boys universe was never the same after the introduction of Soldier Boy last season. Now, your collection of Funko Pops! will never be the same too. In the lead-up to Season 4, Funko has announced a brand new Soldier Boy glow-in-the-dark figure, exclusive to eBay.

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are real but are closer to supervillains with unchecked power and runaway morals. With Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) possibly being one of the worst among them. Season 3 of The Boys saw our heroes in search of a weapon believed to be strong enough to kill the increasingly dangerous Homelander (Anthony Starr). Instead, what they found was Soldier Boy, who turned out to be even stronger and eviler than their original foe, but with the useful ability to take away the power from supes.

This Soldier Boy figure comes exactly as seen in the series. The once-idolized hero is detected out in his, in-universe iconic, super suit. Complete with his shield that came in quite handy during his climactic fight against Homelander and The Boys. The figure even comes decorated with the scruffy beard Ackles sports while playing the role and a scowl that even manages to come through with the mask. To top it all off, the figure also glows in the dark. Truly setting it apart from the other figures on the shelf.

Soldier Boy Is Hot Off A Hilarious Cameo In Gen V

This figure is likely arriving to capitalize on the character’s renewed popularity after an incredible cameo appearance. Gen V, which recently aired its exciting season finale on Prime Video, is a spin-off of The Boys set at a university for super powered individuals. Ackles reprises his role in the series for a quick, but hilarious scene.

The Gen V episode sees the series’ heroes Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and Jordan (Derek Luh/London Thor) trapped in the mind of their friend-turned-enemy Cate (Maddie Phillips). As they travel through Cate’s memories, they surprisingly run into Soldier Boy. It turns out the hero was Cate’s imaginary friend as a kid, and is just as vulgar and inappropriate as The Boys fans expect.

The Soldier Boy Funko Pop! glow-in-the-dark figure is currently on sale exclusively on eBay and can be found here. The first three seasons of The Boys and the first season of Gen V are currently available to stream on Prime Video.