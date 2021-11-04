We're still eagerly waiting for more news regarding the release of Season 3 of Amazon's The Boys, which wrapped up filming back in September, but in the meantime, the show's Twitter gave fans a little something to brighten their day with a small blooper reel of actor Jack Quaid desperately trying not to crack a smile or laugh on set while he's supposed to be lying unconscious in bed. Spoiler alert: he didn't exactly do a good job of it.

The reel was full of flubs from a scene in Season 2, Episode 6 where Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Butcher (Karl Urban) bring Quaid's character Hughie to the hospital following a serious stomach wound. While he's out cold recovering from the injury, the two reminisce on Hughie's use of a children's two-in-one shampoo and Axe body spray and state how "he never really gives up on you." It's a heartfelt scene that reaffirms the strong bond the two have with Hughie, which makes it all the funnier that Quaid can't keep a straight face while Moriarty and Urban talk over him.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 3 Commercial Stars The Deep Showing Us How to Be the Ocean's Heroes

Some of the best moments come from watching Quaid trying so hard not to smile or laugh before his colleagues call him out and he loses it. Moriarty catches Quaid with a smile or a small laugh on multiple occasions, causing all three actors to break. At one point, Quaid accidentally bumps the play button on his phone, starting up the song "Why Can't We Be Friends?" and the disappointment from Urban is palpable. It all culminates in one final blooper that sees the usually stoic Urban awkwardly try to save the scene after flubbing a line before resigning to the fact that his wording was simply not good. The laughter of the three is infectious and it seems they had a lot of fun filming an otherwise serious scene.

The Boys Season 2 wrapped up over a year ago but we're still waiting for an official release date for the Season 3 premiere. Thankfully, the team behind the series has done a great job at drip-feeding little extras to hold fans over in the meantime. The fictional mega-corporation Vought has supplied fans with numerous teasers and music videos to pass the time and expand the universe.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the blooper reel below and see how contagious Quaid's laughter really is:

'The Boys' Season 3: Cast & Creator Tease What's Ahead After That Wild Finale Two words to know: "homicidal maniac".

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email