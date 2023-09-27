The Big Picture The cast of The Boys has come together to share tips and advice with the new stars of the spin-off series Gen V.

The older generation offers helpful advice on how to clean up after gory scenes and how to get enough sleep while filming.

The cast members of The Boys will also make cameo appearances in Gen V, along with new additions to the main cast.

What’s better than some helpful tips and advice from those who have been there? That’s exactly what the cast of Prime Video’s fan-favorite series The Boys has for the new-to-the-family stars of Gen V. With the spin-off’s arrival just two days away on September 29, a handful of familiar faces who made the original show the hit that it is have come together to share some well wishes for their younger family members.

Sharing kind words and very helpful pieces of advice are several stars from The Boys including Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. From how to remove all the blood, guts, and gore after a long day on set to how to set up a class schedule to get the most sleep possible, the older generation has the newbies covered. Although the cast is a little bit torn on who the rookies can trust, there’s nothing but love from the congratulatory welcome video.

At long last, class is almost in session for Gen V when it arrives on campus this Friday. A story from The Boys universe, Gen V will introduce a (mostly) brand-new set of faces of young heroes studying at the most prestigious superhero school out there - Godolkin University. On top of the regular pressures facing kids of their age, the students of God U will also have the added weight of staying on top of their rigorous training schedules, learning right from wrong, and coming to grips with the fact that not everyone in charge has good intentions. Under the control of Vought International, the school has plenty of dark secrets hiding beyond the brick walls of its buildings.

Who Is In 'Gen V''?

Image via Prime Video

The welcome video isn’t the last place that audiences will spot some of the cast members from The Boys before the show’s upcoming fourth season as Doumit, Usher, and Minifie will all appear in a cameo capacity on Gen V. Joining them for brief stints are Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne. Filling out the main cast is Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Ritter, Clancy Brown, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Shelley Conn, Alexander Calvert, Marco Pigossi, and more.

Catch the good vibes in the welcome video below and tune in for the Gen V three-episode premiere on Prime Video this Friday.