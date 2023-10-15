The Big Picture The Boys universe has expanded with the introduction of Gen V, which focuses on a group of up-and-coming supes studying at Godolkin University.

Gen V is currently airing on Prime Video, featuring a mix of new and familiar characters from the flagship series.

There may be crossover cameos between Gen V and The Boys, with the shows existing in the same world and potentially referencing each other without requiring viewers to watch both.

Now that the bell has rung and class is officially in session, The Boys universe has grown, welcoming Gen V into the fold. Telling the story of a group of up-and-coming supes studying at the prestigious Godolkin University, the first episodes of the premiere season are now available on the streamer. While Gen V focuses on mostly new faces, they’ve also managed to grab a few familiar characters from the flagship series. Included in the lineup of cameos (so far) are Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Chace Crawford’s The Deep, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman, and P.J. Byrne’s Adam Bourke. During a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke opened up about the tables turning and what younger stars audiences can expect to see crossover into future episodes of The Boys.

“Marie has already shown up in The Boys,” Fazekas says, without further detailing when and where Jaz Sinclair’s blood-manipulating supe Marie Moreau appeared. As it would turn out, those viewers with an eagle eye may have caught a speedy glimpse of the young student in the third season of The Boys during which her face can be seen on a screen alongside other students at the Red River Institute. “Oh, yeah, that’s true. Marie had a little Easter egg,” Kripke, the creator of The Boys confirms.

As for any sort of further crossover cameos, Kripke says, “I can neither confirm nor deny. Look, they exist in the same world and one of the joys of the shows is that the shows can sing to each other… As long as you don’t need to see the other show to enjoy the one you’re watching then we’re totally open to that stuff.” Giving audiences an idea of what they absolutely won’t see from either production, Kripke continued, “It really bums me out when you’re watching a franchise and it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, did you watch the 12 other hours? Because you’re not gonna understand any of this unless you see that.’ And then, it starts to feel like homework. So, as long as you can just watch it and enjoy it then, yeah, we’re totally open to that kind of stuff.”

How Can I Watch 'Gen V'?

Image via Prime Video

As mentioned, the first episodes of the show’s premiere season are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. New installments air every Friday until the season finale on November 3, 2023. Check out the rest of Radish's conversation with Kripke and Fazekas here.