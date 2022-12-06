Things have been pretty quiet when it comes to The Boys’ college-based spinoff Gen V since September when a few design photos were released along with news that the first season had wrapped filming. All that silence changed over the last few days in what has been a slew of explosive (literally) announcements and first looks centered around the series. As was revealed in the show’s trailer, which premiered during Prime Video’s panel at CCXP, we can expect the halls of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting to be filled with panic, plasma, and … puppets.

That’s right, perhaps both the cutest and most unsettling thing to come from the big CCXP reveal was the production’s plans to harness the inappropriate power of dropping cute puppets into The Boys universe and turning them into something diabolical. Along with the teaser and unveiling of new cast members, The Boys creator Eric Kripke took to his Twitter account to give fans a closer look at perhaps the cuddliest creation of them all - Puppet Deep. In his post, Kripke shares a very serious moment between him and the adorably tiny version of Chace Crawford’s Supe writing, “Now that the cat’s out of the bag, I can finally announce my new producing partner #PuppetDeep.”

Anatomically correct, Puppet Deep is the perfect mini right down to the gills. The puppet dons the character’s green suit, hanging open to reveal his fishy extras with his hair and light beard lined up with Crawford’s take on the character. Although he may be a diva, it’s our guess that Kripke picked the right producing partner in Puppet Deep over Puppet Homelander.

Image via Eric Kripke

The trailer didn’t give audiences much as far as what we can expect from the new series except for gore - buckets of gore. However, we already know that the story takes place within the walls and halls of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The prestigious University serves as a jumping-off point for those youths with a superhero edge, allowing them to hone in on their abilities in an allegedly safe and educational environment. We also know that the debut season will take place during the recent third installment of The Boys.

As for the faces we can expect to see walking the halls and giving lectures at Godolkin University, the cast will include Alexander Calvert, Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Shelley Conn, Margo Pigossi, and Sean Patrick Thomas with Colby Minifie, Jessie T. Usher, and P.J. Byrne set to be making guest appearances in their The Boys roles.

The Craig Rosenberg-created series will be co-showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and will land on Prime Video in 2023. Check out the recently released trailer for Gen V down below.