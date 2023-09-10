The Big Picture Superhero fatigue has been undeniable with recent genre releases and studios need to find new ways to engage audiences.

The Boys has been successful because it offers a fresh and unique narrative that stands out.

The upcoming spin-off Gen V, which premieres on September 29 on Prime Video, explores themes of flawed superheroes and the consequences of their actions.

If there’s one thing that 2023 taught us is that the superhero fatigue is real. With Marvel Studios’ movies and series being met with apathy by the public and DC superheroes like The Flash and Blue Beetle delivering lackluster box office numbers, it’s time that studios go back to the drawing board and come up with ways to make audiences invested once again.

However, superhero series The Boys has been delivering consistently good numbers for Prime Video, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the company’s Head of Television Vernon Sanders talked about how the adult series and the upcoming spin-off Gen V have managed to dodge superhero fatigue.

In the interview, Sanders did a simple math to explain why the superhero fatigue is even a thing. According to him, the bar for superhero stories just gets “higher and higher” as the years pass because "there's just been a lot of superhero storytelling available to audiences right now.” We’ve seen origin stories more than a dozen times, all kinds of super-powered combats and the world has been saved by Marvel and DC superheroes at least 30 times by now. Sanders stated that The Boys managed to stand out simply because "people were really hungry for a new narrative,"

"To cut through, you have to have something that really stands out and is doing something that feels fresh."

Image via Prime Video

'The Boys' Never Settles For Ordinary Storylines

Delivering fresh content seems to be the rule of thumb for The Boys. The series has delivered one impressive moment after the other ever since its very first scene, and at this point fans have learned that you can’t say “it can’t get any weirder than that,” because it absolutely can. Another great merit of The Boys is adding a great number of flaws to the image of the superhero and propose ideas of what would really happen if they existed. How do you control the ego of people who can easily kill you if they want? How truly altruistic can a superhero be? Who pays for the physical and psychological damage they cause? These are just some of the themes that The Boys and now Gen V set out to explore.

Gen V will center around the lives of students from Godolkin University – a home for young superheroes who hope to make it to the super-team The Seven at some point. The series stars Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Derek Luh (Shining Vale) and London Thor (Shameless), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Asa Germann (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Lizzie Broadway (Ghosted), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Shelley Con (Bridgerton), Sean Patrick Thomas (Till), Marco Pigossi (Tidelands) and Clancy Brown (Billions).

Gen V premieres on Prime Video on September 29 with three episodes. The remaining five will roll out weekly. Stay tuned to Collider for updates