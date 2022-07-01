It's safe to say that the Boys find themselves in a very… sticky situation in Prime Video's The Boys' wildest episode yet, "Herogasm." Based on the six-issue limited series that serves as a spinoff to Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys comics, set between issues #30 and #31 of the main storyline, "Herogasm" brings a whole new meaning to NSFW.

M.M. (Laz Alonso) and Annie (Erin Moriarty) travel to Vermont to warn the TNT Twins, Tommy (Jack Doolan) and Tessa (Kristin Booth), that their former Payback leader Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is alive – and he is gunning for vengeance after they betrayed him. When they knock on the door of the twins' mansion, it is not either of the twins who answer: it's Love Sausage (Derek Johns) and his horrifically elongated penis, delighted to welcome Starlight to the 70th Annual Herogasm. What's Herogasm, you ask?

M.M. explains to Annie that once a year, a bunch of C-list supes get together to "get their wicks wet." Later when Soldier Boy arrives with Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Butcher (Karl Urban), we learn that Soldier Boy was the one who founded Herogasm in 1952, along with a supe named Liberty, (i.e. Aya Cash's Stormfront). "Man," he chuckles, "She was a firecracker." (That's…one way to put it.)

There is a lot going on during Herogasm, from M.M. getting drenched in gallons of semen to that private moment between The Deep (Chace Crawford) and an octopus. Here are a few diabolical moments you might have missed.

Image via Prime Video

Levitating Starlight Vibrator

When M.M. and Annie first walk into the supe sex soirée, one of the first signs that this is most definitely not your average orgy (in case Love Sausage didn't already tip you off) is the levitating vibrator that hovers past Annie and M.M. Showrunner Eric Kripke has pointed out that this is in fact a Starlight vibrator, a detail that is easy to miss because, well, that first shot of Herogasm is a lot to take in, isn't it?

Wonder Woman's Lasso, But With a Supe Twist

As M.M. is explaining the Herogasm to Annie in the foyer, there is a supe with what looks very similar to Wonder Woman's lasso of truth. Of course, this is The Boys, so she definitely isn't using it for heroic means. Instead, she sits on top of a man lying on his stomach, aggressively tying his hands behind his back. It really would have been a missed opportunity for The Boys to not use this supe's powers for S&M purposes.

RELATED: Jack Quaid Calls ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Herogasm the Show’s “Best Episode”

Icicle Dildo

M.M. says to Annie that some of the people at Herogasm are sex workers who "get banged up, and not in a good way." Of course, the supes don't give a shit, as shown by the gigantic icicle dildo that a supe uses on a woman on a rotating bed in front of M.M. and Annie.

Telekinetic Cunnilingus

Smack dab between some horny supes uttering "holy ass-ramming!" and "come on my hump," there is a shot of a man performing what appears to be telekinetic cunnilingus on two women. He holds two fingers to each side of his temple, and strands of white light emanate from his forehead. Although logistically, can it really be considered cunnilingus if he's not using his…never mind, we won't question supe logic.

Electrifying Nipple Clamps

Right after the telekinetic cunnilingus (it gets weirder every time I write it), there is a shot of a two men having sex on the stairs, one of whom appears to have taser nipple clamps. The same supe later tries to proposition Hughie, who tells him he "needs to give my asshole a breather." Smart move, Hughie.

What Is She Doing With That Tail?

While Hughie, Butcher, and Soldier Boy are looking through a pair of binoculars trying to formulate their plan of action, you can see two women on the porch in a lawn chair. One of the women appears to have a long tail that skims the other woman's throat and moves downward. We can safely assume we know where that tail is going next. If there's one thing you can count on in The Boys, it's a supe using whatever extra appendages they have for, uh, sexy reasons.

Dick on Fire

And finally, walking very casually past the icicle dildo duo is a man whose penis is literally on fire. It's hard to add anything else onto that statement.