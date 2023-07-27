Back in 2019, there were plenty of viewers who probably felt lukewarm going into yet another comic book-adapted TV series in the form of Prime Video's The Boys. However, plenty of that sentiment quickly changed as fans got their first taste of this highly unique, gritty take on the superhero genre, which changed the common perception of superhero stereotypes cemented by more than a decade of Marvel movies. Reflecting the types of corruption that pepper the news and social media every day, The Boys presented a darker dimension, with superheroes joining hands with the attention-grabbing, money-hungry corporate pawns that they are supposed to be standing against, traditionally. For once, through The Boys, fans received an opportunity to root against the Supes (as superheroes are called in the series) and the massive corporation – Vought International – which pulls the strings.

Over the seasons, Antony Starr's Homelander became the face of everything sinister that the Supes represent in the world of The Boys. While Homelander has committed his fair share of misdeeds in the position of the "big bad" of the series, his darkest moment came right in Season 1, when he did something that was fairly unbelievable up until that point in The Boys. For good or bad, The Boys has raised its standards since this Season 1 moment, yet it remains Homelander's lowest point, ethically and otherwise.

Homelander Is Responsible for Some of the Most Horrific Acts in 'The Boys'

As The Boys (which is now awaiting its fifth and final season) pushed forward, there was still one common thread that mirrored other superhero stories before it. Despite fans watching the horrific corruption these larger-than-life personas hide, they still perform heroic actions in order to stay in the Seven, the highly public elite force of Supes in The Boys, led by the most powerful of the group, Homelander. Although at times it may seem like the series is all about Homelander, The Boys actually follows Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team of vigilantes who are trying to bring the Seven down by exposing who they really are. Not only do they want to show the public who they've been cheering for all this time, but they also want to present specific, often horrific details of what these supposed heroes have really done.

If there is any Supe who is in dire need of a Supe therapist, Homelander should be the top candidate. His character is the perfect example of what happens when you take one of the biggest egos to ever walk the Earth and add some of the most extraordinary abilities imaginable. Homelander not only believes he is above every human on the planet, but also that he is beyond the control of any single organization. Initially, Homelander plays by the rules of his controlling company, Vought. However, when he discovers that he was actually manufactured in a lab rather than being blessed with these super abilities from birth, his mental state goes even more off the rails. Thereafter, Homelander's focus shifts toward controlling everything that moves, so much so that he takes the reigns of Vought by removing Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) from the equation.

Homelander's Darkest Moment Arrived in Season 1

When it comes to anti-heroic actions that have occurred in The Boys, Homelander surely has the most under his belt. Audiences have seen him using his superpowers to keep Butcher's wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), imprisoned, since she is the mother of Homelander's son. He also melted an innocent person's head on live television, to the cheers of some of his over-dedicated fans. Time and again, Homelander has pushed the bar on the bigotry achievable through his immense power. However, his worst moment came in Season 1 when, in a bid to save his image, Homelander makes an irreversible choice. By the time the fourth episode of Season 1 – "The Female of the Species" – premiered, it was clear that Homelander was far from whom he portrays himself as in the public eye. However, it's in this episode that his narcissistic self-preservation reaches a horrifying level and viewers see how far this character is willing to go.

The peak of Homelander's anti-heroic activities occurs when he and his usual team-up partner, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), do their superhero thing. In an attempt to save a commercial flight that is being hijacked by dangerous terrorists, Homelander's "I got this" pompous attitude leads to a fatal error, forcing him to do the unimaginable. The incident begins when Vought sends Homelander and Queen Maeve to save the plane of innocents, now over the Atlantic Ocean. Their motivation for this is far from heroic to start; this happens in the middle of a major power struggle in the United States Congress. One side wants superheroes involved in the military, while the other thinks they should be completely separate from state institutions. Saving this flight, as Homelander hopes, would sway Congress to realize that America is safest when being protected by the extraordinary Supes in the Seven. However, things do not go as planned.

Homelander Does the Most Homelander Thing Ever

At first, it seems like an easy job for both Homelander and Queen Maeve; they enter the plane and immediately kill all the hijackers with a round of applause from the passengers. But as fans continue to learn from this show, something normal often turns into something wild. When the Supes reach the cockpit, they realize that one of the hijackers is still alive. Without thinking about it, Homelander uses his laser eyes to kill the terrorist – but destroys the plane's controls in the process. At this point, it becomes clear that the plane is going to crash, and the passengers' only chance of survival will be (based on Maeve's suggestion) to save each passenger individually. Homelander believes that they might not have enough time to do that and that it's not worth the risk. It is at this point that viewers realize what his priorities truly are.

For fans watching at home, no matter how corrupt Homelander has already been portrayed in the first few episodes of The Boys at this stage, nothing could prepare them for how far he would actually go to protect his own public opinion. Knowing that if he does not rescue all the passengers in time, having some surviving and others not, the living ones might talk about what happened on the plane. This would essentially let the cat out of the bag about not only Homelander's blunder in the cockpit, but also the negotiation that ensued between Maeve and Homelander regarding the fate of the passengers' lives. This is enough for Homelander to insist that they leave the plane and let them all die.

Homelander's Unapologetic Selfishness Makes Him More Lethal Than Any Other Supe

The final moments of this horrific scene sneak in one last jab to the heart: A mother desperately pushes her young daughter forward for the superheroes to take with them. It would be as easy as pie for either Queen Maeve or Homelander to take the girl, but Homelander insists that they leave without her because she could possibly tell people what happened on the plane. This convinces both Supes to fly away, leaving the passengers to meet their doom. Although Homelander's attempts at keeping this heinous chapter a secret fail when Starlight (Erin Moriarty) exposes him much later, his decision-making in this episode reveals that no cost is too great for Homelander to pay when it comes to securing his image as a savior to humanity.

Throughout the four seasons so far, there have been plenty of jaw-dropping, highly villainous actions that Homelander performs to feed his ego and public opinion, including his visit to the secret Vought lab where he was kept as a lab rat during his childhood. In Season 4, Episode 4, Homelander is seen killing all the scientists who played a part in tormenting him as a child in what turns out to be one of the bloodiest scenes of The Boys. While all these actions continue to reveal the cracks in Homelander's psyche, the airplane scene from Season 1 set the precedent for all of his terrible misdeeds going forward. His behavior caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people so that the rest of the world wouldn't learn of his mistake. Like most things Homelander does, he convinces himself that what he's doing is for the greater good when, in reality, every finger that Homelander moves is in service of his own interests.

