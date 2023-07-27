Back in 2019, there were plenty of viewers who probably felt lukewarm going into yet another comic book-adapted TV series, The Boys. However, plenty of that sentiment quickly changed as fans got their first taste of this highly unique, gritty take on the superhero genre which changed the common perception of these hero types. Reflecting the types of corruption that pepper the news and social media outlets every day, suddenly these super saviors were shown to be the same type of attention-grabbing, money-hungry corporate pawns that they are supposed to be standing against. For once, fans had an opportunity to root against the heroes along with the massive corporation pulling the strings.

As the episodes of The Boys (which is now heading towards its fourth season) pushed forward, there was still one common thread that mirrored other superhero stories before it. Despite fans watching the horrific corruption these larger-than-life personas hide, they still perform heroic actions in order to stay in the Seven, the highly public elite force of superheros. This makes sense since you can't be a hero (phoney or not) without showing your fans that you deserve to be worshipped. And the number one hero, sitting at the top of his mountain, is for sure the antagonist Homelander, played by New Zealand actor Antony Starr.

Homelander Is Responsible For Some of the Most Horrific Acts in 'The Boys'

Although at times it may seem like the series is all about Homelander, The Boys actually follows Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team of vigilantes who are trying to bring the Seven down by exposing who they really are. Not only do they want to show the public who they've been cheering for all this time, but they also want to present specific, often horrific details of what these supposed heroes have really done. There is one particularly appalling choice that Homelander makes when he thought he was just adding another feather in his corrupt cap. But as fans know, this damning non-super decision follows him throughout the series.

If there is any superhero who is in dire need of a super therapist, Homelander should be the top candidate. His character is the perfect example of what happens when you take one of the biggest egos to ever walk the Earth and add some of the most extraordinary abilities imaginable. For Homelander, he not only believes he is above every human on the planet, but also every powerful organization. His clear stance is that his controlling company, Vought, should control all divisions of America's military. But when he discovers that he was actually manufactured in a lab rather than being blessed with these super abilities from birth, his mental state goes even more off the rails. Knowing that exposure of this fact could highly impede his ever-growing popularity, he takes any steps necessary to keep the secret intact.

When it comes to anti-heroic actions that have occurred in The Boys, Homelander surely takes the cake. We've seen him using his superpowers to keep Butcher's wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) imprisoned since she is the mother of Homelander's son. We've also seen him melt an innocent person's head on live TV, to the cheers of some of his over-dedicated fans. But when it comes to non-heroic acts, what takes the gold metal is the time when Homelander has an opportunity to save a hijacked airplane, but instead does the unthinkable to cover his own mistakes.

Homelander Allows a Plane Full of Civilians To Die

By the time we reach the fourth episode of Season 1, "The Female of the Species," it's pretty clear that Homelander is far from whom he portrays himself as in the public eye. However, it's in this episode that his narcissistic self-preservation reaches a horrifying level as viewers see how far this character is willing to go. The peak of Homelander's anti-heroic activities occurs here when he and his usual team-up partner, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), do their superhero thing, arriving in the cabin of a commercial flight that is currently being hijacked by dangerous terrorists. Homelander's "I got this" pompous attitude leads to a fatal error, forcing him to do the unimaginable.

The incident begins when Vought sends Homelander and Queen Maeve to save the hijacked plane filled with innocent people over the Atlantic Ocean. Their motivation for this is far from heroic to start, as this is happening in the middle of a major power-struggle in the United States Congress, with one side wanting superheroes involved in the military while the other thinks they should be completely separate. Saving this flight, as Homelander hopes, will sway Congress to realize that America is safest when being protected by the extraordinary Seven. However, things do not go as planned.

At first, it seems like an easy job for both Homelander and Queen Maeve as they enter the plane and immediately kill all the hijackers, to the applause of the passengers. But as fans continue to learn from this show, something normal often turns into something wild. When they reach the cockpit, they realize that one of the hijackers is still alive. Without thinking about it, Homelander uses his laser eyes to kill the terrorist but destroys the plane's controls in the process. At this point, it becomes clear that the plane is going to crash, and the passengers' only chance of survival will be (based on Maeve's suggestion) to save each passenger individually. Homelander believes that they might not have enough time to do that and that it's not worth the risk. It is at this point when we realize what his priorities truly are.

For fans watching at home, no matter how corrupt Homelander has already been portrayed in the first few episodes of The Boys, nothing could prepare them for how far he would actually go to protect his own public opinion. Knowing that if he does not rescue all the passengers in time, having some surviving and others not, the living ones can talk about what happened on the plane. This would essentially let the cat out of the bag about not only Homelander's blunder in the cockpit, but also reveal the conversation he and Queen Maeve had in front of them about weighing the pros and cons. This is enough for Homelander to insist that they leave the plane for them all to die.

The final moments of this horrific scene sneak in one last jab to the heart as a mother desperately pushes her young daughter forward for the superheroes to take with them. It would be as easy as pie for either Queen Maeve or Homelander to take the girl, but Homelander insists that they leave without her because she could possibly talk and tell people what happened on that plane. This convinces both superheroes to fly away, leaving the passengers to meet their doom. With the passengers dead, Homelander may, in fact, still get control of the military and pretty much control the world.

Throughout the series so far, there have been plenty of jaw-dropping, highly villainous actions that Homelander performs to feed his ego and public opinion. All these actions are debatable when it comes to which one is the least heroic, but this one has to be at the top of the list. His actions caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people just so that the rest of the world wouldn't learn of his mistake. Just like most things he does, he convinces himself that what he's doing is for the greater good when, in reality, there is no good whatsoever in this invincible psychopath.