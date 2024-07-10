Played by the talented Jack Quaid, Hughie Campbell is one of the best non-supe characters in Amazon's The Boys. He starts this acclaimed series as just another pushover who works at an electronics store, but that changes almost immediately when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) runs through his girlfriend. This crushing emotional blow makes him slowly begin to stand up for himself, something he has gotten better at as the series has progressed.

As a politically correct, kind, and unintimidating presence, Hughie is the odd man out in The Boys. But you don't have to be a stone-cold killer to contribute to vigilante supe-destroying, and his expertise in the tech field has proven him worthy. Not to mention that Hughie often acts as Butcher's (Karl Urban) conscience, the new guy who keeps him from going too far. Then there's Hughie's romance with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), which has been a fun and touching storyline throughout the show. This delightful character serves several key functions, as his best episodes demonstrate more than the rest. Of course, they include that classic Hughie humor, too, but they also tend to convey his emotional versatility and vulnerability as one of the most complicated yet relatable characters in The Boys.

10 "Dirty Business"

Season 4, Episode 6

There are some episodes where Hughie has lots of character growth, and somewhere he's mostly comic-relief. This is one of the latter: Hughie dresses up as Webweaver (Dan Mousseau) to get into a private party with some of the most powerful people in the country. Too bad Webweaver's a junky who's into some really freaky stuff, because the guy who invited him is, too. His name is Tek Knight (Derek Wilson), and he's got his former sidekick locked up in his basement like the Gimp in Pulp Fiction.

This is one of several details that makes Hughie suggest they should go back to the party. Of course, they don't, and it's hysterical watching him willingly take part in some light BDSM with Ashley (Colby Minifie) so as not to blow his cover while trying to guess the safe word. One of the funniest threats of all time is when he and The Boys later use Tek Knight's bank account to have him spill what he's been doing for Homelander (Antony Starr), making for an episode that shows this series hasn't lost its dark yet playful sense of humor.

9 "Wisdom of the Ages"

Season 4, Episode 4

Hughie's father (Simon Pegg) is brain-dead, so his mother has the doctor pull the feeding tube to make him starve to death. Furious, Hughie schemes to have A-Train steal Compound V from Homelander (leading to a funny scene with Ashley) to save his father. Showing his darker, more selfish side, Hughie brings Kimiko as his muscle to a meeting without letting her nor A-Train know who or what they've come for. He wants that drug badly.

This is also the episode where he proves himself in combat without any V, which is especially impressive after breaking his ankle. He forgives A-Train, too, something that no one would think possible ever since the series premiere. The audience also isn't very used to Hughie having an ethical argument with Butcher and Butcher's the one who's right. Hughie shows real growth by the end, as he doesn't give his father the dose after all. It's a unique and transformative episode for a guy who's been having a rough time in Season 4 (to say the least).

8 "You Found Me"

Season 1, Episode 8

The star of the season 1 finale is Hughie's James Taylor tee-shirt. He wears it as he and Butcher ask Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) to help them out, and she says that vengeance is "a one-way ticket to a dead end." Hughie takes this advice to heart later in the episode in heartwarming fashion. When Butcher realizes that the rest of the gang has been captured, he decides to leave them behind for Homelander. Hughie, however, chooses friendship and loyalty over revenge.

He's still wearing that James Taylor shirt when he asks Starlight for help and tells her she saved him by just being there after Robyn (Jess Salgueiro) died. But when he can't persuade her, Hughie gets himself captured on purpose so he can break the other supes free from the inside. It's both ingenious and hysterical that he stuffs an old retainer in his mouth and needs a good punch to the face to knock it out. Hughie screaming "I'm sorry" as he shoots a firearm is just as great, and he's still wearing that shirt when he admirably refuses to let A-Train die.

7 "Good for the Soul"

Season 1, Episode 5

This is the episode when Hughie becomes a blackmailer. Using Starlight to get a special VIP pass into the "Believe" Expo, he's able to eventually get a one-on-one chat with Ezekiel (Shaun Benson). It's not so easy getting to that point, though; he needs to lie to Starlight, which she sees right through, and he needs to get baptized by none other than Homelander himself. The latter is terrifying to anyone, so this rookie of the vigilante game understandably has some pretty high stress levels going down.

Yet he emerges from the water a tougher man. He may not have the wherewithal to pull up the video he was supposed to show Ezekiel, but he still has the guts to come up with a fabricated story about having relations with him, knowing full well that the supes party so often that he would actually believe it. Hughie also repairs his relationship with Starlight by telling her at least part of the truth, and it's heartwarming to see them make each other feel better after her dramatic and controversial speech.

6 "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker"

Season 2, Episode 7

Hughie's ordered to stay with Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who just wants to watch supe-themed pornography all day. It's very amusing to watch him watch this stuff with a guy who has an entire stack of DVDs lined up. Eventually, though, Hughie does convince Lamplighter to do something productive for himself: namely, to help break into Vought Tower so they can save Annie; and just like that, Hughie goes from being very effective comic relief to a pivotal piece of the episode's plot.

Even his bravery brings humor. Case in point: his reaction to Lamplighter's fate is appropriately panicked. He goes on to save Mrs. January (Ann Cusack) and reunite her with Annie, a sweet moment that's also funny because of what Hughie is holding the whole time. All of this culminates in an episode that proves yet again that The Boys is very good at balancing comedy with sincerity and action.

5 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed"

Season 3, Episode 7

This marks a real turning point for Hughie in season 3. He goes from aspiring to be a stereotypical male hero to understanding that acting like a badass doesn't necessarily make you one. Likewise, not acting like a macho-man doesn't exclude you from being brave. Specifically, Hughie lets Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) know that he knows the supposed veteran in fact didn't storm Normandy. It wins him a punch in the face, as well as some perspective on masculinity.

As Hughie says later, no one is as tough as Soldier Boy claims to be. But there is still a good amount of humor here, too, like when he teleports Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) away from Soldier Boy and has to convince a suddenly naked stranger to calm down. Better than anyone, Hughie shows that heroism can be both funny and nonviolent, as he convinces the old member of Payback to save Butcher from a terrible death. It's one of Hughie's most admirable episodes, and one The Boys' best episodes overall.

4 "Herogasm"

Season 3, Episode 6

Hughie can't even lift Soldier Boy's shield, but he knows what the internet is. That is how he and Butcher can make a deal with the old supe, which gives Hughie the pleasure of listening to Soldier Boy complain about men carrying their children in packs and go on about how Bill Cosby is America's dad. No two men can be more different, yet Hughie does want to be a little bit more like Soldier Boy. That is, tougher.

So Hughie takes some Temp V and infiltrates Herogasm, where he amusingly covers himself while everyone around him is getting it on. Then the tone suddenly and compellingly changes once he runs into A-Train. Hughie wants a fight, and the fact that he doesn't get one only makes him angrier. His subsequent argument with Annie shows how insecure he is about always having to be "the weak one," making for an episode that is integral to understanding (without condoning) his character's recklessness throughout Season 3.

3 "The Name of the Game"

Season 1, Episode 1

This is where it all begins. Hughie isn't great at handling his boss at the electronics store, and suddenly he has to deal with Vought International when one of its superheroes brutally (if accidentally) kills his girlfriend right in front of him. The subsequent choice between taking a check and signing a confidentiality agreement versus his instinct to sue makes his furious but wimpy character compelling from the start.

Hughie's inner conflict is amplified by his even wimpier father, who essentially acts as a foil for his son. However, whereas Hugh Sr. is totally spineless, Hughie decides to join a group of vigilantes. It's fascinating to watch this young man hold himself back from telling off A-Train, plant the bug under intense pressure, and electrocute Translucent under even more pressure. This dark and funny first episode set the (high) standard for Hughie's character for the rest of the series.

2 "Cherry"

Season 1, Episode 2

Hughie is so naive that he didn't even think that Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) were planning on killing Translucent in The Boys' second episode. That's really the only choice they have, but the audience understands why it takes so long for Hughie to embrace that. His new accomplices explain that this is not only necessary but also must be done as soon as possible. In the meantime, Hughie gives their prisoner a glass of water and struggles with the ethical dilemma of taking a life.

We feel for Hughie when all the emotions swirling inside (confusion, panic, rage, and whatever else) make him repeatedly punch a wall. Despite serious moments like that, though, it's still hilarious when Frenchie offers him LSD and MDMA, and he politely responds, "I don't think now's the time for a major hallucinogen." The conversation Hughie has with Translucent further highlights the goody-two-shoes wrestling with the stone-cold killer who does what he needs to survive. That final scene between those two characters is iconic, and easily one of the best moments in the series.

1 "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son"

Season 4, Episode 5

What could be harder than learning to let your beloved father die? Killing him, which is exactly what Hughie needs to do. He refrained from reviving his father from a coma in the previous episode, only to learn his estranged mother used the container of Compound V that he brought to the hospital on the brain-dead Hugh Sr. Her reasoning is touching (she didn't want to watch him lose another parent), and the experience definitely brings them closer together.

But there are side-effects: a revived Hugh accidentally kills several innocent people with his new powers and exhibits tragic symptoms of severe dementia. The hospital panics after a nurse sees this poor man literally red-handed. So the loving son has to navigate yet another traumatic experience without getting his mother (Rosemarie DeWitt), whose reappearance has been difficult enough, killed by a man who isn't quite himself. This is one of the best examples of Hughie stepping up in a time of crisis, and his final goodbye to his father is one of the highlights of season 4 and the show as a whole.

