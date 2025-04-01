Hughie (Jack Quaid) is the foundation of The Boys, and has been from the start of the series. Losing his girlfriend Robin (Jess Salgueiro) in a violent accident starts Hughie on a journey that completely changes his life. The series follows Hughie's relationships with Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his quest to avenge his girlfriend's death by targeting A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), the Supe who killed her. As the series has continued, Hughie remains one of The Boys' most compelling characters to follow.

So many of Hughie's scenes are worth revisiting because they give fans a chance to appreciate how far he has come as a character. Some scenes are re-watchable because they highlight Hughie's relationships with the rest of the Boys, and how he has grown and changed with them. Other scenes highlight how his confidence has grown since the beginning of the series and how he has taken charge of his own destiny.