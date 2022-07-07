If there is any word that could be used to describe Prime Video's The Boys, classy wouldn't be the first one that comes to mind. But when compared to the original comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the TV show comes off like a fine art painting in the Smithsonian. While both iterations of The Boys revel in their filth, schlock, and hyper-violence, the comic only ever really uses it for shock value. The grunge of it all is played up to be 10 times worse for the characters. Ennis will have heroes and villains do the most diabolical things, like when Billy Butcher (played in the show by Karl Urban) caves in a baby's head, only to make the reader go "wow, that's messed up." But on TV, showrunner Eric Kripke reins in the shock to be a bit more grounded. This presents the viewers how deeply sad and/or scary people can be in the real world in a much more effective way.

At the core of both iterations of this story is social commentary, and both iterations do not want to be subtle about it. The comic is satire of both comic trends at the time and Bush era politics. Ennis notoriously hates superheroes, with rare exceptions like The Punisher, and uses each character as a way to vent his frustrations with each and every archetype. This is why so many characters in the show are put through the ringer so badly that even stating them would make this article have to have a trigger warning. Practically every major horrible event that happens in the show, is portrayed as being much more graphic and shown on screen. Especially if the characters are women or LGBTQIA, they exist in the show to be brutalized. Issue after issue gets increasingly more brutal. When it comes to politics, it is treated equally mean-spirited.

This mean attitude is best shown with how both versions handle the infamous plane scene from Season 1. In the show, Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot) are deployed to rescue a plane from crashing, much like the famous scene plane rescue scene from Superman: The Movie. In the show, they get on the plane and realize that there is no effective way to save everyone, so Homelander makes the choice to save no one to avoid bad PR. This is one of the first big character moments in the show to illustrate just how utterly depraved Homelander is. He was willing to let a group of innocent civilians die just to avoid damaging the public image of himself and the company he works for. In the comics, the supes are deployed onto one of the hijacked planes on 9/11. Only in the world of the comics, they were able to make the plane avoid hitting The World Trade Center, and instead it crashed on the Brooklyn Bridge. While the show is presented as sharp satire on how world leaders bought out by mega corporations are willing to screw over people just to avoid making themselves look bad and angering their bosses and shareholders, in the comics, it's just a joke that's in pretty bad taste.

RELATED: 'The Boys': 7 Supes That Weren't in the Comics

This isn't to say that shock value doesn't have any value in itself. Without shock value, directors like Eli Roth probably wouldn't have a career, and shows like Family Guy wouldn't be one of the most popular shows on TV for going on 20 years. People like shock value and seeing just how far their line can be pushed before being disgusted. Shock definitely has its place. But in the comics the shock has no greater purpose, it's not actually saying anything like the TV show is. It's just there for Ennis to vent his hatred about the Bush administration and comic book tropes. This creates a cycle in the comics where the viewer is made to be excited for horrible things to happen instead of caring about the characters. It adds a layer of separation between the story and the viewer that doesn't exist in the show. Ennis wants viewers to be excited when they see women being assaulted, innocents being murdered, and general mass destruction. It dehumanizes characters, when the show actively wants viewers to see the characters, for better or worse, as real people.

Image via Prime Video

In the show, when bad things happen, it forces viewers to see just how human these characters are. The worst things that happen to these characters, especially when they are things that can happen to anyone in the real world, instead of being shot with heat vision or something like that, it happens off-screen. Those types of actions aren't meant to be something enjoyed, they're meant to be sad. It happens off-screen to make the focus on how it affects the characters, rather than serving as entertainment.

In the show, this treatment doesn't stop at the characters the audience is meant to root for either. They also give this treatment to the worst people in the show, like The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Homelander. So much time is spent on the show that show just how pathetic and small these people are. Characters like Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) are humanized for audiences to more easily empathize with them and keep the story from being so dark that it's off-putting. But with the show's villains are also humanized to show the real horrors of modern society. It shows that most of the time, real world villains aren't comically evil; the real villainy comes from those who are just regular people. People that are easily able to blend into the crowd with everyone else. People who present themselves to the world as pleasant and nice, but are abusers behind closed doors. Nothing in the show is more scary than being reminded of this.

Image via Prime Video

The final reason why the show is better and more palatable than the comic is that it is genuinely easy to watch the show and see that the actors are having a good time. With every horrible action or psychotic break that Homelander goes through, you can practically sense Anthony Starr smiling deep down. He seems ecstatic that he gets to play a role that allows him to portray such a wide range of emotions. It's a role that gives the actor a showcase of their range, and Starr takes that chance to chew scenery like it's bubble gum. The vibe of everyone involved in a project having fun is a bit hard to quantify, but when it happens it gives a sort of infectious energy to the viewers. As if we are all in on an inside joke.

It's not hard to take the shock and schlock of the comics and make something better. But the fact the show goes out of its way to actually say something about the world instead of making the audience root for horrible things to happen makes the story so much more layered and textured than the comics ever strived for.