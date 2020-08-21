First Images from ‘The Boys in the Band’ Reveal the Ryan Murphy-Produced Netflix Movie

Netflix has unveiled the first The Boys in the Band movie images from the upcoming adaptation, also announcing that it’ll be released on September 30th. Based on the Broadway play of the same name by Mart Crowley, the story revolves around a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays, only to have their evening upended when the host’s potentially closeted roommate shows up uninvited.

Joe Mantello, who directed the stage play, also directed this feature film adaptation having previously worked with Murphy on the HBO movie The Normal Heart and the Netflix limited series Hollywood.

The cast of this one is pretty star-studded, with Jim Parsons leading an ensemble that includes Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

Murphy previously told Collider in an exclusive interview that part of what made The Boys in the Band stage play remarkable as that the parts that are gay were actually all played by gay men:

“What I loved about it, it was the first time that I can recall where all the parts that were gay were played by gay men and we were all friends with each other in real life. We all sort of came together and created this great tribute to that play. And I think Joe really directed the hell out of it and it felt very modern. Then to be able to finish it and step away for a little bit, and then come back and film it, and make it even deeper and more cinematic, which it is, I think it’s really extraordinary.”

The prolific writer, producer and director noted that the film would be getting an awards season launch, so it’ll be interesting to see if The Boys in the Band makes a splash at the Oscars given this September release date.

Time will tell, but until we get a trailer check out the first images below.

For a full list of upcoming Netflix movies, click here.