The Big Picture Zachary Quinto's performance in The Boys in the Band showcases his effortless charisma and adds new layers to the character of Harold.

Quinto's portrayal of Harold explores themes of aging and the intersection between sexuality and age.

Quinto's physicality and powerful monologue make him the heart of the film, as he embodies the reflection on changing standards of masculinity.

The performance by Zachary Quinto as Spock in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot of the Star Trek franchise was nothing short of miraculous. Adding a new interpretation of a character so beloved seemed like an impossible task considering the grand legacy that Leonard Nimoy left behind, but Quinto succeeded in making his version totally unique. While his Spock is arguably his most well-known performance to date, Quinto has proven that Spock isn’t his only scene-stealing character. Quinto’s underrated performance in the 2020 remake of The Boys in the Band shows just how effortlessly charismatic he can be when given the freedom to express himself.

The Boys in the Band A surprise guest turns an evening upside down when he interrupts a gathering of gay men in 1968 New York City. Release Date September 30, 2020 Director Joe Mantello Cast Jim Parsons , Charlie Carver , Robin de Jesús Zachary Quinto , Matt Bomer , Andrew Rannells Runtime 121 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

What Is ‘The Boys in the Band’ About?

The Boys in the Band is based on the 1968 stage play of the same name, which was first adapted to the big screen by William Friedkin in 1970. Ryan Murphy’s 2020 Netflix remake retains the setting and style of the stage adaptation; the entire film is set within confined environments that reflect what could be achieved in a theatrical production. Set in New York City, the film centers on the gay man Michael (Jim Parsons) as he gathers a group of friends to celebrate the birthday of their colleague Harold (Quinto). Despite Michael’s intentions to make Harold’s arrival a joyous celebration, he begins to feel overwhelmed by the pressures of society that seer him with feelings of self-hatred. Quinto’s arrival in the story serves as the inciting incident that forces Michael to reckon with his complex feelings on his own identity.

Films adapted from stage plays often suffer in making the jump to the big screen, The Boys in the Band is impressive in its unflinching depiction of naturalism. Scenes extend longer than they need to in order because director Joe Mantello commits to the style, and allows the conversations to play out to their natural conclusions. This helps the film avoid any unnecessary exposition that could have been a detriment to the tone. The slow unveiling of information succeeds in building anticipation for Harold’s arrival, as the clues given by Michael’s live-in partner Donald (Matt Bomer) suggest that the two former friends have a more complex history together than what is initially admitted. The film is so ambulatory in the early scenes introducing the characters that Quinto’s first scene lands with a significant impact that gives the film a necessary boost of energy.

The chemistry between Parsons and Quinto is effective because Michael and Harold are completely opposite characters. Parsons showcases Michael’s fussy, temperamental nature as an extension of his desire to please everyone. Comparatively, Quinto shows Harold’s complete confidence in his own identity, and makes no attempts to change his persona in order to appeal to the other men in their company. While The Boys in the Band makes oblique references to homophobia within the 1960s, it serves as a celebration of gay friends that band together on their own terms. By casting an ensemble of openly gay actors, including Quinto, in these roles, The Boys in the Band succeeds in destigmatizing the characters’ reality.

Quinto Adds Depth to His Interpretation of Harold

Although The Boys in the Band changes very little about the original story compared to the previous film adaptation, Quinto succeeds in giving new layers to his interpretation of Harold. While Leonard Frey depicted Harold as a temperamental underachiever in the 1970 film, Quinto does a great job at having a perpetual state of disillusionment. This implies a greater history to Harold than what is actually revealed within the context of the story, but it makes sense given what little details are revealed about his younger years. Harold has gotten used to seeing Michael through tantrums, and realizes that the night is bound to end in some sort of dispute.

Similarly, Quinto adds something new to this version of Harold by exploring his fear of aging. While Harold seems to enjoy being in the company of Michael and his friends, he avoids any specific references to his advancing age. It’s evident that Harold was denied an element of the adolescent experience because he wasn’t fully accepted for his sexuality; as a result, he’s chasing after a fleeting sense of youth that he will never be able to reach. Quinto showcases this by bringing a slight sense of melancholy to Harold’s mannerisms. Even at his most joyous, Harold seems to commit to being a bit of a cantankerous old man. While Quinto has appeared in other projects produced by Murphy that explore the LGBTQ experience, The Boys in the Band stands as a more nuanced depiction of the intersection between sexuality and age.

Quinto Is the Heart of ‘The Boys in the Band

Quinto’s performance is also quite physical, as much of Harold’s characterization is depicted through his subtle mannerisms. Despite his flashy introductory scene, Harold remains in the background for a lot of the story ahead of his climactic argument with Michael. While the film does a great job at balancing its impressive ensemble cast, Quinto is able to show Harold’s reactions to the various discussions that take place. One memorable sequence involving the other characters dancing features Quinto giving some amusingly snooty remarks as he watches from afar. The film takes the time to explore the unique LGBTQ culture of 1960s New York City, with Harold as a slightly bemused tour guide.

The tone of The Boys in the Band turns from methodical to inflammatory as the night transforms from a joyous celebration into a caustic argument. While Harold’s birthday often feels like simply an excuse to gather the other characters, Quinto embodies the film’s reflection on the changing standards of masculinity with his powerful monologue about the denial of identity. The emotion that he adds to this scene justifies The Boys in the Band’s existence as a remake. While simply reiterating one of the best films of the 1970s may have seemed like an inherently doomed venture, The Boys in the Band is able to analyze the context around the first film’s release. The remake shows the diversity of the queer experience, with Quinto representing a secluded, remorseful loner given the rare chance to be in his element.

