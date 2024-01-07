Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys in the Boat.

The Big Picture The film adaptation of The Boys in the Boat cuts out the entire first part of the book, including important background information.

The focus of the film is more on coach Al Ulbrickson rather than Joe Rantz, the central character in the book.

The film is a sports drama and sacrifices historical context for a more concise and dramatic story.

Daniel James Brown’s The Boys in the Boat is a 2013 book that tells the story of the University of Washington’s Husky Clipper crew that overcame all of the odds to make it to the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. It’s a riveting read that explores the struggles of the Depression Era and the perseverance of the human spirit. If you’re anything like me, these kinds of true underdog stories always manage to resonate, even if you’ve never picked up a rowing oar in your life. These kinds of stories always seem to translate well to the big screen, as we all love to see people overcome, so it is no surprise that Brown’s novel made it to the silver screen in the final days of 2023.

As with all books adapted to the screen, though, changes were made to make the film more exciting and make sure it didn’t have a runtime of ten-plus hours. Whether you’ve read the book and have yet to see the film or vice versa, you’re probably wondering just how much has changed in this exciting tale of triumph. It’s more than you think.

The Film Cuts Almost the Entire First Part of the Book Out

Brown’s book is divided neatly into four parts, the first of which covers the time before the creation of the team in 1993. This part delves into the early life of Joe Rantz (portrayed in the film by Callum Turner) in great detail, outlining the way his family moved around and how misfortune struck with the beginning of the Depression, as well as his strained relationship with his father’s second wife, Thula LaFollette. This section also explores the background of coaches Al Ulbrickson and Tom Bolles, and boatmaker George Pocock, and their role in building the rowing program at the University of Washington.

This part also neatly juxtaposes the trial and choosing of the rowing team with the building of the Olympic field in Germany, a comparison not made in the film. Because most of this part of the book is background information on the key players that happened well before the formation of the Husky Clipper crew, it was most likely left out for time’s sake. However, that means that a key point in Rantz’s life — being abandoned by his father at fifteen and having to learn self-reliance, and his difficulty trusting others because of it — is not fully explored, and certain dramatic moments in the film suffer because of it.

Al Ulbrickson, Not Joe Rantz, Is the Focus of the Film

Close

The Boys in the Boat, as a film, places a little more focus on coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) than the book does. Rantz still plays a significant role, of course, but Ulbrickson’s struggle to choose the team members, anxiety over if they’re ready to race or not, and struggle to fund their Olympic dream often take center stage. However, the book focused on Rantz, who had overcome significant struggles to make the team and dealt with a great deal of harassment due to his financial situation.

The Film Is a Sports Drama, Not a Historical One

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Ulbrickson makes a better central character for the film, mostly because the film is not a historical account like the book is — it’s a sports drama. A great deal of the historical context given by Brown is condensed or cut out to keep the film from running too long or muddling the core of the story, which is the races leading up to the Olympics and the Olympic race itself. This is why most of the hardships are seen on the water — the team struggling to work together, the trials and tribulations of the boys hoping to make the team, Ulbrickson’s curt pep talks — and the races receive the most interesting cinematography. It even dramatized the 1936 Olympic finish to create a more dramatic story; the race didn’t actually end in a photo finish. The teams had to wait in the boat as the judges deliberated until it was finally announced that the American team had won, their boat touching the line just six-tenths of a second before the Italian one.

It’s also why Rantz’s romance with Joyce Simdars (Hadley Robinson) is given more focus. Their relationship is also changed from the book; Rantz had actually proposed to Simdars in April 1932. They didn’t reunite in college, though it does make for a more exciting story for moviegoers as it gives Rantz a good send off to the Olympic Games.

The Movie Leaves Out the Race To Meet FDR

The Poughkeepsie race was a big one in the film, as the University of Washington hadn’t won the race in some time. While the race itself was tense and the Husky Clipper crew came out victorious, the film didn’t include the fact that before the race, they rowed up the river to Hyde Park, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s estate was located. They found it and knocked on the door, only to find out that Roosevelt wasn’t home. Roosevelt’s son invited the team in, though, and they had a good talk about rowing.

No, The Berkeley Coach Didn’t Give the University of Washington Team $300

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Speaking of a more exciting story, the film has a scene where the coach of the University of Berkeley team comes to Ulbrickson and asks how short he is on funds to get the team to Berlin. Ulbrickson says they’re short $300 - give or take - and the Berkeley coach writes the check then and there for him, saying his boys deserve to go. It’s one of those scenes that just make you feel good and believe in the spirit of friendly competition…except for the fact that it never happened. The team actually raised all the money they needed through fundraising and corporate donations from the businesses of Washington. This addition was meant to still up a little more drama, but the original story was just fine, in my humble opinion. After all, most people didn’t have money to spare at the time; banding together with a quarter here and a dollar there to make a team of blue-collar boys’ dream come true really captures the spirit that Brown talks about so passionately.

