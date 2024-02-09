The Big Picture The Boys in the Boat has surpassed $50 million at the domestic box office, proving that word-of-mouth can drive mid-budget films to success.

Despite mixed reviews, the film received an impressive 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

George Clooney's filmmaking career has been criticized for lacking flair, but his latest film tells the inspiring true story of the University of Washington rowing team's journey to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Having debuted during a particularly clogged holiday season last year, George Clooney’s latest film as director, the period drama The Boys in the Boat, never quite made headlines for any sort of extraordinary box office performance. But after over a month-and-a-half in release, the film has passed an important milestone domestically, proving that word-of-mouth alone can drive mid-budget films to success.

On its 45th day in theaters, The Boys in the Boatsailed past the $50 million mark at the domestic box office. And with a little over $2 million coming from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $52 million against a reported budget of $40 million. Incidentally, The Boys in the Boathas been available on digital for a couple of weeks now, but continues to hover around the top 10 on the domestic box office charts; it has been finishing at the number 12 spot for the past two weekends.

The Boys in the Boatdebuted on Christmas Day, a Monday, and grossed $5.7 million, which was good enough for the number four spot. It made nearly $22 million in its extended seven-day debut, including $8.4 million across the traditional Friday-Sunday opening weekend. Since then, the movie has registering remarkably strong holds, with its steepest drop being 39% in weekend three. The Boys in the Boat dropped by just 22% in weekend five, and by 30% in weekend six, as it continued playing in over 1,500 domestic theaters.

The Audience Voted Strongly in Favor of George Clooney's Film

While reviews for the film were mostly mixed — The Boys in the Boat sits at a borderline “rotten” 58% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — audience reception was far more favorable. The film earned a staggering 97% audience score on RT, and an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson wasn’t as impressed, however. He wrote in his review that “the film pays lip service to complex themes but lacks depth and nuance, ultimately sinking the longer it carries on.”

Clooney has turned into quite a prolific director in recent years, although his filmmaking has been criticized for lacking a certain flair. After receiving a fair share of acclaim and attention for his first two features — Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Good Night, and Good Luck — Clooney helmed a series of movies that ranged from modestly appreciated, such as The Ides of March, to mostly forgotten, such as The Midnight Sky and The Monuments Men. His last feature was The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck. Based on the book by Daniel James Brown, The Boys in the Boattells the inspiring true story of the University of Washington rowing team’s efforts to compete at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The film stars Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton in the lead roles, alongside a vast ensemble. You can watch The Boys in the Boat at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.