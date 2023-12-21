Get into the spirit with George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, a tale of the University of Washington rowing team as they rise from the Great Depression and stand a chance at winning gold at the Olympics. Based on the nonfiction novel “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown, the film chronicles the real-life journey of the Washington Huskies, a group of resilient working-class underdogs who have limited experience in rowing. But propelled by the bleak reality of the Depression Era, these eight men work their way through the rowing ranks as they go head-to-head with the biggest rivals in the arena.

But The Boys in the Boat is not merely a sports film. The team not only grapples with adversaries from around the globe but also becomes symbols of home and perseverance during one of the darkest periods in history. Capturing the essence of resilience and determination, Clooney’s film is the right choice for a heartwarming holiday season.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Boys in the Boat.

When Is ‘The Boys in the Boat’ Coming Out?

The inspiring tale of The Boys in the Boat is all set to grace the theater screens on the magical day of December 25, 2023.

Having captivated audiences with its world premiere in the festive atmosphere of Los Angeles on December 11, 2023, the heartwarming film is eagerly anticipated to spread joy and holiday cheer as it gets its official release from Amazon MGM Studios across the United States on Christmas Day.

The film will likely be made available to stream on Prime Video at a later date.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Boys in the Boat’

The trailer for The Boys in the Boat offers a sneak peek into the compelling journey of a group of eight inexperienced men who defied the odds to reach the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Against the backdrop of the Great Depression casting shadows over the United States, times are tough for everyone. A significant number of families across the country are grappling with debt, living in despair, and facing a bleak future. People are tightening their belts, scraping together whatever they can to make it through each day.

Even those pursuing an education find themselves in a similar fate. Faced with the uncertainty of covering their tuition costs, numerous students at the University of Washington turn to try out for the campus rowing team as a means to secure a place to stay, food on their tables, and a scholarship to fund their education.

Assembling a team of inexperienced rowers isn’t a smooth sailing journey, especially when they’re required to compete against more seasoned rivals from prestigious schools. The Washington Huskies find themselves labeled a national joke, facing constant ridicule from their peers. However, fueled by the relentless taunts, these eight men demonstrate that they have more than what it takes to row their boat with unparalleled passion in the fiercest of competitions. While gearing up for a shot at the Olympics, their challenges extend beyond the realm of sports. Against the backdrop of the Nazi party’s growing influence, particularly in Europe, this humble rowing team might etch their mark on the historical tapestry of American sports.

Who Stars in ‘The Boys in the Boat’?

Callum Turner, known for his role in Green Room and as Eddie Redmayne’s brother Newt Scamander in Harry Potter, is set to star in The Boys in the Boat. Most recently, he’s also been cast in Tom Hanks and Steven Speilberg’s Masters of the Air, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Under the guidance of their coach, played by Joel Edgerton, the eight-man squad of the Washington Huskies not only set time records at the national but also transitioned to the global stage. Edgerton, known for his role in the psychological drama Master Gardener, shared the screen with Sigourney Weaver in the Paul Schrader film.

The rest of the ensemble cast also features Chris Diamantopoulos, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler.

What Is ‘The Boys in the Boat’ About?

The Boys in the Boat centers on the true story of the 1936 U.S. Olympic rowing team hailing from the University of Washington. The competitions unfolded from August 11 to 14 on the regatta course at Grünau on the Langer See. Against the tumultuous backdrop of the Great Depression, the team, comprised of working-class men, faced the unique challenge of participating in the 1936 Olympics hosted by Hitler’s Germany.

In a competition largely dominated by the host nation, Germany clinched victory in nearly every rowing event, securing five out of the seven gold medals. The climactic men’s eight race witnessed an extraordinary feat by the underdog United States team from the University of Washington. Following their characteristic slow start, they sprinted past the competition in a nail-bitingly close finish, with just one second separating the top three finishers after a six-and-a-half-minute race.

Check out the official synopsis for the film below via Amazon MGM Studios:

Based on the best-selling book by Daniel James Brown, The Boys In The Boat tells the story of the bootstrapping University of Washington junior varsity rowing team that — against all odds — went on to represent the USA at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. The true story, a rousing tale as much as a significant piece of history, takes place in post Depression Washington state. Joe Rantz, a self-starter abandoned by his father and stepmother at a young age, lives in a shanty town and dreams big. Although he’s stubborn and hard working to a fault, self determination doesn’t pay the bills. Luckily, a fellow student encourages Joe to try out for the university rowing team, a spot that would come with food and lodging and enough money to pay for school. He shows up to tryouts with hundreds of other guys in the same situation, where Coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) and Assistant Coach Tom Bolles (James Wolk) make it clear that the stakes are high: there are 9 spots (and some alternates) to fill. It’s grueling and thankless, but when Joe makes the team, it’s only the beginning of his journey. Though they’re all from different backgrounds and bring drastically contrasting perspectives to the boat, the 9 men form a unit — and eventually an unbreakable bond. They go on to beat their local rival, securing a place representing the USA at the Olympics and overcoming incredible adversity to win the gold. A true underdog tale about working as a team, The Boys In The Boat depicts a beautiful landscape for the social and economic conditions of the time. Deftly navigating the staggering disparity between the haves and the have-nots leading up to World War II, Clooney and team deliver a heartwarming and bold tale of perseverance and unity.

Who Is Making ‘The Boys in the Boat’?

The Boys in the Boat serves as another addition to Clooney’s filmography as a director. When he’s not acting, Clooney has lent his directorial abilities to films such as Good Night, and Good Luck, and The Monuments Men - films that contain social and political impact. Clooney is joined by executive producers Kevin Ulrich, Barbara A. Hall, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, and producer Grant Heslov, p.g.a. The screenplay for The Boys in the Boat was written by Mark L. Smith.

The inspirational story is adapted from the No. 1 New York Times best-selling nonfiction novel by Brown. Raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Brown taught writing at San Jose State University and Stanford before pursuing a writing career as a technical writer and editor. Currently, Brown writes narrative nonfiction books full-time.