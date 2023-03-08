As the country pauses to observe International Women’s Day, those behind The Boys’ marketing team wanted to be sure that Vought International didn’t miss out on the celebrations. Taking to their Twitter account, the corporation saluted their “nearly 7%” female staff in a set of images that highlight the ladies at the top.

Featured in the shot is a lineup that includes CEO Ashley Barrett (Colbie Minifie), Barrett’s assistant known as “also Ashley” (Sabrina Saudin), and crime analytics genius Anika (Ana Sani) who all proudly represent the best of Vought International. In their caption, the company threw in a few inside jokes for fans and shared their undeniable “value” for hard-working women. As the third season left several spots open in The Seven, the message was also a call to action for “she-roes” around the globe who may want to apply - that is, “if Homelander approves”.

From what we know about the celebrated Prime Video series’ upcoming fourth season, at least two new Supes are joining the ranks who could be dueling it out for a spot on The Seven. Valorie Curry will bring the heat as Firecracker while Susan Heyward steps into the role of Sister Sage. Both of these women could be powerful assets to Homelander (Antony Starr) in his grasp for political power. The group of the world’s mightiest superheroes has taken quite a hit from its female members over the last year with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) defecting to join ranks with the titular group of Supe-fighting-vigilantes and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) saving the world from Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and faking her own death in the process to escape the clutches of Vought and Homelander. Prior to that, the only other female member that we’ve seen was the disgraced Stormfront (Aya Cash) who turned out to be a Nazi.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Eric Kripke Shares Tasty New Image From 'The Boys' Season 4

While Vought’s latest Twitter post is pushing nothing but women empowerment, they can’t fool us as their employee list is majorly stacked with men. Of course, this could have something to do with Homelander’s intense mommy issues that have led to the killing of more than one ex-employee - we’re looking at you Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). Nonetheless, their latest post shows a commitment to growth, and, with Season 3 teasing a team-up between Homelander and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), there may be more room for women to join the fold after all.

As always, we’re giving The Boys’ marketing team two thumbs up on their latest promo, which you can see below. No release date has yet been set for Season 4 of The Boys, but stay tuned for more information.