The superhero genre has become a blockbuster mainstay in entertainment. Franchises like the MCU and DCEU not only produce blockbuster cinematic universes but have also extended their reach into television. DC had its Arrowverse, which featured some of its biggest characters like The Flash and Supergirl. The MCU's many streaming series on Disney+, like the recent Secret Invasion, have made intricate connections to their films that make the universe feel alive and interconnected. Superheroes are clearly here to stay. But, as much as fans love their classic, virtuous heroes, there has also been a major interest in subverting our expectations of these characters. There is a salacious desire to ask hypotheticals like, "What if superheroes existed in our real world?"

If superheroes were to exist, they wouldn't just be boy scouts in tights, so what if we made gritty, realistic versions of these stories? DC initially achieved success with this with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, but their attempts in the DCEU with Man of Steel and Batman V. Superman have been divisive at best. But that's not to say that making edgy superheroes can't be done— look no further than Prime Video's two hit series: The Boys and Invincible. These shows have garnered immense acclaim for doing exactly what DC couldn't: they made darker, gorier, corrupt superheroes, and they made it work! So what is it that makes shows like Invincible and The Boys work, where DC couldn't?

DC Works Best as the Source Material, Not the Subversion

One of the main reasons why DC hasn't been as successful in creating subversions of their superheroes is the fact that their heroes are the blueprints. The Justice League is the most recognizable group of superheroes ever created, defining every major archetype that most superheroes are based on. In The Boys, the preeminent super group is The Seven. Invincible had the Guardians of the Globe. And both groups were literal homages to the League, with each member being analogous to one of DC's heroes. Black Noir and Darkwing are based on Batman; Queen Maeve and War Woman are inspired by Wonder Woman; Red Rush and A-Train are The Flash; The Deep and Aquarus are Aquaman; Green Ghost = Green Lantern; and the list goes on.

The most notable example is the leader and face of the Justice League. Superman is intended to be the best of the best, standing as the pinnacle of strength, but also a symbol of hope and virtue. He's the boy scout everyone is referencing when they make fun of superheroes being goody-two-shoes. But it's that reputation that makes him the subject to the most questioning. Lex Luthor has always spoken of the threat that Superman poses just by existing. Some of these characters answer that fear. Homelander (Anthony Starr) from The Boys and Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) from Invincible are the most powerful and memorable characters from their shows— and they're the main villains!

So why do these characters work in edgier stories, whereas Superman gets criticized whenever he's too brooding? Part of the issue stems from DC's long history and the already entrenched identities of these characters to the public. Superman, and the Justice League, have represented straightforward goodness and virtue to countless people for decades. Having these characters in more violent settings, like that of Prime Video's two shows, feels antithetical to their core. Batman never killing is one of his main rules and Wonder Woman isn't just a warrior, she's a leader. There's so much depth to their characters that can get lost in the gore of violent retellings.

Omni-Man and Homelander work because they're allowed to subvert something that fans are already familiar with. Twisting Superman into a villain is an interesting thought experiment (that has seen some success in media like Red Son and Injustice) but it loses too much of the character's core identity. Characters like Superman need to be recognized as much as they're loved, and subverting them too far from their core prevents them from being the flagship of a major franchise. Due to the universality of their characters, DC can never make their biggest projects too divisive or else they would alienate too significant a portion of their fan base and audience.

The Boys and Invincible are able to be effective superhero stories that are much darker because they don’t have to deal with all that baggage and tradition. There is no lasting legacy to their characters or a young fan base that they need to simultaneously appeal to. It’s too jarring to see Superman, with his S that symbolizes hope, become a character that’s ruthless and violent. That just wouldn't be Superman. But replace him with a Superman-type, then it’s something that audiences can play along with. Seeing Homelander be a villain can scratch the hypothetical itch without being so jarring for all audiences. Superheroes have become such iconic stories that there are going to be countless retellings and reiterations of them, but with that legendary status comes core values that limit them in ways that Homelander and Omni-Man are not.

It's Hard for Cinematic Universes to Stay Cohesive

Another reason that DC's attempts at creating a gritty franchise have not been as successful can be attributed to the lack of cohesion across movies and stories. One of the advantages of a series like The Boys or Invincible is that the worlds they are set in can adhere to a consistent set of rules, something that multiple films can have a hard time doing. It's why cinematic universes like the DCEU receive criticism when they get too expansive and lose direction. The advantage of a series that doesn't have to juggle multiple heroes, with individual adventures and different creative teams behind each project, is that the tone of the story can remain consistent throughout.

Part of what makes a cohesive story so effective isn't just that every character is exactly the same. However, there's a difference between how Invincible balances its darker characters with its more optimistic ones compared to how the DCEU has handled it. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the titular Invincible, is still essentially a classic superhero. He works in the story because he illustrates his resilient goodness within the rules of the world. In one of his first outings as a hero, Mark struggles to save an elderly woman from an alien attack. Obviously, he's not going to ignore her as Omni-Man would, but nonetheless, he is unable to protect her from being grievously, visibly injured because that's how their world works. This is a stark contrast to moments in the DCEU. In Justice League, there are countless moments where Batman (Ben Affleck) just feels out of place, both with the other characters and his own portrayal in Batman V. Superman. There's a disconnect that makes his character feel less real because viewers aren't sure what that world is really like.

Ultimately, subverting superheroes into grittier, edgier, distorted versions of themselves creates some of the most interesting stories today. They can provide compelling and poignant commentary on the state of the world, tackling ideas of power and corruption with brutal honesty. However, not every character was made to address those ideas. So, for as iconic and influential as they are, many of DC's heroes are better served by avoiding their own subversions and continuing with the themes they helped spread in the first place.

