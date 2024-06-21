The Big Picture Jared Padalecki wants to join The Boys for its final season after discussions with creator Eric Kripke.

Padalecki's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles is also part of The Boys universe.

Padalecki only wants to work on projects he truly cares about, making The Boys a perfect fit with creator Eric Kripke.

Jared Padalecki loves a good reunion, and he's set for yet another one as the Supernatural star looks set to join The Boys in its fifth and final season, having agreed to appear following conversations with the show's creator Eric Kripke, with whom Padalecki worked for years on the CW series. Padalecki's co-star on Supernatural, Jensen Ackles, is also part of The Boys. When asked by Deadline whether he fancied joining the series, the actor was effusive in his response, quickly affirming, “The answer is yes.”

“We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today,” he said. “I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.”

Next week, Padalecki says a fond farewell to his latest CW series, Walker, following its shock cancellation back in May. A passion project for Padalecki, he was involved in the series as both a star and executive producer, but now with his schedule suddenly opening up, he might want to supe himself up for the next chapter of his career, as he revealed to Deadline during the course of the interview.

“He created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with,” Padalecki said. “I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say, ‘Okay, when am I flying out?’”

Another 'Supernatural' Star in 'The Boys'?

Padalecki would be joining Ackles in the world of The Boys, where the latter plays the character Soldier Boy. Soldier Boy is a parody of Captain America, portrayed as a superpowered soldier with enhanced strength, agility, and endurance. He is introduced in the third season of the show as one of the original superheroes, having fought in World War II and later becoming a prominent figure in the superhero community. Should Padalecki sign up, it almost seems a certainty that Ackles would reprise his guest star role in the series just to let those thirsty Supernatural fans have one last glimpse of their two boys together on-screen.

