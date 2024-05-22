The Big Picture Jared Padalecki is welcomed to join The Boys by Eric Kripke, expressing interest in a role for his former Supernatural co-worker.

Kripke and Padalecki have previously discussed the possibility of Padalecki appearing on the show, though scheduling may be a hurdle.

The Boys has seen several Supernatural actors in guest roles, with Padalecki potentially joining the lineup for the upcoming season.

He may not be part of the good ole boys club in Texas anymore, but Walker star Jared Padalecki is always welcome to join Eric Kripke’s The Boys. Call it coincidence, irony, or kismet, but days before Padalecki’s CW series was officially canceled, Kripke spoke with EW and told the outlet that he’d love to bring his Supernatural co-worker on board for a role in the explosively diabolical satirical superhero series.

“Texts have been sent. I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it’s just the one-episode thing. He’s been shooting Walker, but with that show wrapping up, maybe he’ll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it.”

This is far from the first time that either Kripke or Padalecki have teased the possibility of the actor coming onto the Prime Video series. Just a little over one month ago, the Gilmore Girls alum said that he’d be willing to have a turn on The Boys and that he and Kripke have talked about it multiple times, he’d just want a little bit of a heads-up to get ripped first.

“Yeah, he has reached out to me. And my response to him 90% of the time is, “Dude, I’m 41 now with three kids. I’m not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you’re going to fucking make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I’m in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.” But yeah, it would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I’m a fan of.”

‘The Boys’ And ‘Supernatural’: The Crossover That Just Keeps On Giving

Close

While we may never have that Supernatural reunion that we’ve always wanted (although without Walker in the picture, Padalecki will certainly have more time on his hands), the Winchesters and friends have adventured together again - albeit in a very different manner - on The Boys. As far as the Winchester family tree is concerned, Jensen Ackles dropped in last season as Soldier Boy and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will appear in the upcoming fourth season. And then there’s Jim Beaver as political player Robert Singer (yes, like Beaver’s character Bobby Singer in Supernatural), Christian Keyes, Nathan Mitchell, and several others who have been on both The Boys and Supernatural in a secondary character capacity. With pressure coming at him from every angle and no full-time job tying him down, we’re calling on Padalecki to step into the family business and join the long list of Supernatural stars who have taken a stab at The Boys.

Season 4 of The Boys celebrates its premiere on June 13 with three episodes. Learn everything there is to know about the upcoming batch of episodes here in our guide.

Stream Now On Prime Video