Most fans who love Amazon's hit series The Boys know that the show was developed for television by none other than Eric Kripke. Kripke has been involved in a bunch of different TV projects over the years (some more successful than others), such as Timeless and Revolution on NBC, but perhaps his most notable work is the 15-year-dark fantasy/horror series Supernatural. Since the series ended back in 2020, fans have anxiously wondered if Supernatural star Jared Padalecki would make it over to The Boys for another round with Kripke, and now we finally have our answer.

'The Boys' Has an Open-Invitation for Jared Padalecki

For many, after working with someone for so long, it can be best to make a clean break and start over fresh, but that's not a philosophy Eric Kripke seems to hold to. "I would love a Jared [Padalecki] cameo! He’s always welcome on the show," Kripke told Variety back in 2022, although there are currently no plans for Padalecki to appear on The Boys. The Supernatural creator surely has a strong relationship with his former stars Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the latter of whom has since appeared on The Boys as the Captain America-wannabe Soldier Boy. Kripke cited Padalecki's busy schedule as reason for his absence, but noted that "if he was free and found himself currently unemployed, I would put him on The Boys in a heartbeat."

But Kripke isn't the only Supernatural alum to call for Padalecki to jump from the CW to Amazon. "He and I laugh," Jensen Ackles told the media outlet. "We were just talking about the fact that we thought after Supernatural, things would be smooth sailing and we would just be sitting back with umbrella drinks. And it has proved to be the complete opposite of that." Ackles echoed Kripke's statements about Padalecki being too busy to make an impromptu Supernatural reunion happen, but that hasn't stopped the star from continuing the Winchester saga on his own.

In 2022, Jensen Ackles produced a spin-off series titled The Winchesters, which follows the parents of his and Padalecki's Supernatural characters in the 1970s. Of course, the show was later revealed to take place in another universe entirely and served as a vehicle to give Ackles' Dean Winchester a more suitable ending. Sadly, Padalecki didn't appear in The Winchesters (though his character, Sam Winchester, was mentioned) and his lack of involvement in the prequel/spin-off generated some temporary drama between the two Supernatural stars, though thankfully that has since been resolved.

Jared Padalecki Is Too Busy With 'Walker' To Guest Star on 'The Boys'

But what show has Jared Padalecki been busy on? Well, ever since Supernatural ended, Padalecki got right back on the horse to work on a new CW series that serves as a reimagining of a Chuck Norris classic. That's right, Padalecki currently stars as Cordell Walker on the neo-Western series Walker, which takes place in the actor's home state of Texas. Thus far, Walker has run for three seasons on the network, with a fourth season set to premiere in 2024. The series even produced a prequel series, which Padalecki also executive produced, titled Walker: Independence, which chronicles the Walker family history in the Old West.

Walker itself has done fairly well on the CW, with Padalecki exercising his acting chops in a role that couldn't be more different from Sam Winchester. Back in the show's second season, Jensen Ackles even reunited with his former co-star to direct the episode "No Such Thing As Fair Play," which also brought the two together with the rock band Kansas, the masterminds behind Supernatural's unofficial theme song "Carry On Wayward Son." They're not the only Supernatural alums to make an appearance on Walker, however, as Padalecki's wife, Genevieve Padalecki, former main cast member Mark A. Sheppard, and former guest star Jake Abel also made appearances across both Walker shows. Even Colin Ford, who played a young Sam Winchester in the early years of Supernatural, returned to play a young Cordell Walker in the show's third season.

But not everything has been super-smooth sailing for the Walker gang. The prequel series (just like Ackles' The Winchesters) was canceled by the CW after only one season. Nevertheless, Padalecki remains confident in Walker as a brand and continues to front the neo-Western cop drama. "We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family," Padalecki exclaimed after the series was renewed back in May 2023. If the CW continues to renew Walker, it may be a while before Jared Padalecki can make a guest appearance on The Boys. Although, he did show up on Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival while also shooting Supernatural, so anything is possible.

Who Else From 'Supernatural' Has Been on 'The Boys'?

Although we can't be sure that Jared Padalecki will ever make it over to The Boys, we can rest assured knowing that Eric Kripke has brought back many Supernatural alumni for his latest TV endeavor. Aside from Jensen Ackles, who is featured in perhaps one of the most serious departures from Dean Winchester he could ever take, other stars such as Jim Beaver (Bobby Singer), Alexander Calvert (Jack Kline), and even Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) and Rob Benedict (Chuck Shurley)––who are set to appear in Season 4––have made waves in Kripke's new superhero satire empire.

No doubt, Supernatural fans have already noticed plenty of Easter eggs to Kripke's original horror series in the latest seasons of The Boys, but as the showrunner notes, he couldn't help it. "When you think of the amount of people on this show on the creative team who come from Supernatural — me, [executive producer and director] Phil Sgriccia, Jensen, [composer] Christopher Lennertz, we sort of couldn’t help but drop some stuff in because that show was such a huge part of our lives," Kripke explained to Variety, much to the delight of Supernatural fans everywhere. As for who will show up on The Boys or its spin-off Gen V going forward, who's to say? But if Kripke is already pulling out all the stops to make sure to rope Supernatural fans in, there's no telling who could show up in the future.

'Supernatural's Possible Return Could Shake Things Up

Speaking of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have recently reunited for a number of fan conventions where they look back at the series, and have since revealed that they're working on a revival. How Sam and Dean Winchester could return after the way the story ended is beyond us, but given that nobody ever really dies on Supernatural, the possibilities feel endless. "I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back, and the actors are back, that we all get together," Padalecki told fans. "Stay tuned on that," Ackles echoed, leaving many to believe that we could be seeing more of the Winchesters sooner than later.

How all of this will fit into Padalecki's work on Walker or Ackles' career as Batman in the animated films produced by DC Comics (such as the animated Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy) is currently unknown, but as far as we know, it's only "talk" right now. "There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had," Ackles insisted, which only makes us more excited about the possibilities. Back in May 2023, right around the time Walker was renewed, Padalecki noted that he'd love to still be doing Supernatural. "I feel like if we had done 13-episode seasons of Supernatural, we’d probably still be doing Supernatural right now," he told TV Insider at the time.

While Eric Kripke has certainly moved on from Supernatural, it seems like his stars haven't, and, to tell you the truth, neither have we. Thankfully, we can catch many of our favorite Supernatural actors on episodes of The Boys in the meantime. Who knows, maybe Jared Padalecki will add himself to that ever-growing list someday too.

