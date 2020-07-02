Exclusive: ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Eric Kripke Confirms Jeffrey Dean Morgan May Be Joining Season 3

If you haven’t seen The Boys, stop what you’re doing immediately and go binge the entire first season on Amazon Prime. The show, about a team of more-or-less average guys policing superheroes who abuse their power, was easily one of the best new series to come out last year. With Season 2 premiering this September, Collider recently got to speak with showrunner Eric Kripke about the series, and specifically about whether or not The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan might be joining the cast in the future.

Some context – Morgan publicly lobbied for a role on the show on Twitter last year, and Kripke responded positively, noting he could write him a role in Season 3. Morgan is a perfect fit for the gritty dark humor of The Boys, so we asked whether or not Kripke had taken the actor’s request to heart.



“I absolutely have. There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it.”

While Kripke stresses that no official decision has been made, it’s definitely exciting that he’s talking directly with Morgan about what character might be right for the actor to play in The Boys Season 3. I wish I could speculate on who that character could be, but sadly I never got around to reading the original comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson upon which the show is based. You can check out the full clip in the player below. Season 2 of The Boys airs September 4 – watch the opening scene here.

Look for our extended interview with Kripke on The Boys season one and two early next week.

