The Big Picture Fans eagerly anticipate Jeffrey Dean Morgan's debut in The Boys Season 4, sharing Butcher's concerns about superheroes.

Showrunner Eric Kripke teases Morgan's character as an old colleague of Butcher's, pushing him forward rather than pulling him back.

Morgan's excitement to work with Karl Urban hints at high stakes of gore and humor in the upcoming season, debuting June 13 on Prime Video.

The anticipation for The Boys Season 4 is running high, while fans are eager to see another showdown between Butcher and Homelander, they also can’t wait for actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s debut in the show. The partnership between Morgan and showrunner Eric Kripke goes all the way back to Supernatural days, and many alums from the fan-favorite show have already crossed over to the Prime Video series. Fans were quite elated when Morgan’s casting was announced and speculations were rife about which character he'd play.

While audiences always fan-cast Morgan as Tek Knight, Kripke recently told Entertainment Weekly, that the character was never on the table for him, "Once the character that he plays came up, we said, 'Oh! That would be perfect for Jeff.' He was always going to play that character if he was able to swing it," he teases. As for which character Morgan is really playing, the showrunner keeps mum but teases, "He is an old colleague of Butcher's."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Character Shares Butcher’s Concerns

Close

Fans were excited to see the previously released image of Morgan with Karl Urban, who plays Butcher. Kripke further reveals, "I can tell you that he shares a lot of Butcher's concern and hatred of superheroes. It really came from the notion of everyone else in ‘The Boys’ is always trying to pull Butcher back. So, what would happen if he started working with someone who wants to push him forward?" It’ll be very exciting to see what Urban and Morgan have done with their on-screen partnership, with actors of their caliber The Boys will turn up the stakes of both gore and humor.

Morgan has been a fan of the show right from the first season, though he couldn’t make it into the series due to scheduling conflicts. Now that he’s finally added to the cast, he teases that his character is "a little bit more perfect" in The Boys as compared to the previous ones Kripke thought of. Of his partnership with Urban, The Walking Dead star says, “I knew who my scenes would be with, whom I f---ing love," he says. "Karl is a better looking, better acting version of me, but we're the same f---ing motherf---er. To work with that is so much fun."

The fourth season of The Boys is set to debut on June 13. All seasons of the series are available to stream on Prime Video, you can know more details about the upcoming season with our guide here.