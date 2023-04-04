Jensen Ackles is making our dreams come true. While audiences of the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters were happy to see his character Dean Winchester back in action toward the end of the show’s first season, fans of The Boys have been mourning the (for now) loss of his vengeful Supe, Soldier Boy. The final moments of the Prime Video show’s third season saw the ex-Payback member being put back on ice, leaving his future with the series up in the air. Lucky attendees of a New Orleans Supernatural-centered panel recently learned that while it may be undetermined whether Soldier Boy will reappear in The Boys, he’s set to make a cameo in the show’s spinoff, Gen V.

While chatting alongside his Supernatural brother and off-screen bestie, Jared Padalecki, Ackles revealed that Soldier Boy will be back in uniform for a “brief moment” on Gen V. Adding to the excitement, Ackles said that audiences can expect “a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spin-off,” tossing in that his appearance was “heavily [improvised].”

Spending a day on the set of Gen V alongside Supernatural creator and The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, Ackles says that Kripke, who will join Gen V as an executive producer, was trying to come up with ways to fit Soldier Boy into the story. “He and I were just, like, we were spitballing ideas and workshopping literally in between takes and coming up with a whole variety of takes,” Ackles explains. While the actor didn’t further elaborate on how or where we can expect to spot him in Gen V, we’d love to see him in all his PSA glory giving a motivational speech to the budding Supes at Godolkin University.

RELATED: 'Gen V': Eric Kripke Reveals a Closer Look at Puppet Deep From 'The Boys' Spinoff

What’s Gen V About?

Taking place during the third and most recent season of The Boys, the series will focus on teenagers attending Godolkin University, a Supe safe haven where youngsters can better mold their burgeoning powers. The school is run by Vought International, so it’s more than obvious that there will be plenty of brainwashing and blurring of morals for the kiddos. We can expect the series to fall somewhere in between a teen drama and an all-out fight to the death as previously released trailers depicted blood-soaked hallways and social cliques.

Gen V will star Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Shelley Conn, Derek Luh, Patrick Schwarzenegger, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jason Ritter, Alexander Calvert, Clancy Brown, and Marco Pigossi. While Ackles wasn’t overly clear about what other stars from the main series can expect to make cameos in Gen V, we do know that fellow Supe, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) will also appear in the show’s premiere season.

Check out Ackles and Padalecki’s panel below and stay tuned for more information on the 2023 arrival of Gen V.