The Big Picture Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with The Boys star Karen Fukuhara.

During her Ladies Night chat with Perri Nemiroff, Fukuhara revisited working on Disney’s Movie Surfers and her dream of becoming a reporter, and how she veered toward acting instead.

Fukuhara also discusses The Boys Season 4 finale episode, including two especially game-changing moments for Kimiko.

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara is a wonderful interview for a number of reasons. She’s a lovely person with a deep passion for her craft who’s got some stellar work to discuss. But, there’s another reason she’s such a treat to chat with. She’s got maximum respect for the press process because she once was a journalist herself — an entertainment journalist, in fact! While she’s clearly veered aware from that sector of the industry, her work in that realm has made a lasting impression so now, not only is she delivering big on screen, but she’s an ace at promoting that work too, so it was a true joy to get to welcome her to Collider Ladies Night in celebration of the Season 4 finale of The Boys.

Fukuhara’s Kimiko has come a long way in the hit Prime Video series. She was introduced in Season 1 as a feral supe who’s especially violent. But fortunately, Tomer Capone’s Frenchie sees more in her, an inner truth that, with some warmth and kindness, could help her emerge from past trauma, find community, and become one of the most valuable components of The Boys in the process. Four seasons later, Kimiko remains a deadly force to be reckoned with, but one with a massive beating heart determined to do whatever it takes to keep her friends safe and make the world a better place by taking down Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought.

With The Boys Season 4 finale now available to watch on Prime Video, Fukuhara took the time to swing by the Collider Ladies Night studio for a lengthy chat recounting how she went from an aspiring journalist to becoming an actor in one of the hottest shows running right now.

Karen Fukuhara Was a Disney Movie Surfer!

As someone who loved film and dreamed of becoming a journalist since she was young, I idolized the hosts of Disney’s Movie Surfers. And Fukuhara was one of those Surfers! “I worked for a show called Disney's Movie Surfers when I was in middle school, and I was the one interviewing people on the red carpet.” A dream-come-true kind of gig, but not one without pressure, especially for someone in middle school.

“My first red carpet was for Pirates of the Caribbean, and it was the scariest thing that I have ever done in my entire life, because it's crazy. We had to hunt people down and say, ‘Hi! Jerry Bruckheimer! Would you be willing to talk to us, please?’ You're shouting their names, ‘Johnny! Johnny! Please!’ If they like you, they come up to you, but if they don't, then you don't get your interview and I felt like I failed my entire team, and I was in middle school. It was so hard!”

While that experience didn’t leave Fukuhara itching to cover more red carpets, her time on Movie Surfers did start nudging her down a more appropriate path. “Throughout that show I got to see what the film and TV business was like in terms of the creative side of it, the magical side of it. I think getting a glimpse of that made me really want to be a part of it.”

While Movie Surfers planted that seed, Fukuhara still tested the waters in journalism for a little longer. While majoring in sociology and minoring in theater at UCLA, she took an internship at KTLA. “I just thought to myself, ‘Well, my entire resume points in that direction. I should become a journalist or a reporter.’” She laughed and added, “And it didn't really happen that way.” Stories of reporters getting 4am calls to cover fires and seeing rather gruesome scenes started to make Fukuhara recognize that that line of work might not be for her after all. “I just tried to imagine life, having kids in the future, and being woken up to that would be hard for me.” She continued, “It wasn't working out. It wasn't meant to be.”

Nope, that wasn’t meant to be. But Fukuhara was about to find the line of work that was.

How Fukuhara Found the Courage to Jump Into Acting

Close

After college, Fukuhara moved to Japan to live with her grandmother and work at NHK, a Japanese public broadcaster. "If I'm gonna get the experience of living there, I want to do it now because I don't think I will allow myself to do it later.” She continued, “I worked there for three to four months as an assistant producer and translator, and then I came back. I didn't think that living in Japan was for me at the time.” Fukuhara went on:

“I came back thinking, ‘Well, Japan also wasn't for me.’ And then I said, ‘What have I always wanted to do, and what have I been so afraid of doing?’ And it was acting! I've always wanted to be an actor. I took classes growing up, but our family was lower middle class. Acting classes are not cheap. They can get expensive. And I never went to a public school that focused on the arts, and so it just never lined up for me. This was sort of the first time that I was able to make a decision for myself, and so I said, ‘Now or never.’”

Trusting her gut at that moment paid off big time.

Fukuhara’s First Feature Is a Massive Superhero Movie: ‘Suicide Squad’

Image via DC

Not only was David Ayer’s Suicide Squad an incredibly high-profile movie, but it also wound up being the perfect place for Fukuhara to hone her craft because she was surrounded by accomplished actors who valued creating community on set and helping her learn. She recalled:

“It kind of felt like summer camp, in a way. Will [Smith] had built this gigantic gym in one of the stages so that everyone could work out together, not just the actors but the stuntmen as well and all of the crew. Whenever they had free time or were on lunch, they could work out there.”

Fukuhara also took a moment to highlight their unforgettable last day on set:

“The last day that we wrapped on Suicide Squad, I think most of us were already wrapped earlier in the day, but Margot [Robbie] had the last scene. She was on for hours and hours and hours, and we were all just in the trailer parking lot sipping on champagne and waiting for her, and I've never really found that on any other set, the camaraderie and the squadness of it.”

In addition to emphasizing the importance of camaraderie on a film set, Fukuhara’s Suicide Squad experience also instilled an invaluable lesson about that power of the word “no.” She explained:

“I don't think I take this advice wholeheartedly, but I've always been a yes-man. Always yes. ‘Yes, I'll do it. Yes. Yes, and what else?’ Maybe it was Margot and Cara [Delevingne]. They told me about how powerful a no can be and knowing your boundaries, and also not just yourself as an actor, but standing up for your character and saying no so that your character can be their true self in a way.”

Fukuhara Gets to Work with Another Dream Cast on ‘The Boys’

Image via Prime Video

Fukuhara continued to be set up for success by her co-cast from the moment she arrived on set for The Boys. She began, “I love my first-day story.” Because of the supersuits featured in The Boys and because of when Fukuhara’s Kimiko is introduced in the series, she arrived on set later than everyone else. But that didn’t stop her from feeling like part of the group the moment she landed. She recalled:

“I flew in, the first text I got from the cast was from Jack [Quaid]. He put us all in a group thread, and he was like, ‘Hey, are you free Friday night? I'd love to get together with the cast over drinks or something’” I think it was all The Boys plus Jessie [T. Usher], whoever could make it on the day, and Tomer [Capone] was also there. It was so much fun getting to hash out Kimiko and Frenchie right then and there. We were like two drinks in, and we were like, ‘So let's talk about these two characters.’ We kind of went off in our own world, and we clicked immediately.”

They didn’t just click immediately with each other. Kimiko and Frenchie clicked big time with viewers, and continue to do so through Season 4. The duo have experienced a significant number of ups and downs throughout the show, but one in particular that weighs heavily on Fukuhara is the scene when Kimiko’s brother, Kenji (Abraham Lim), is killed by Stormfront (Aya Cash).

“I think the church scene in Season 2 when Kenji dies and Kimiko is yelling at Frenchie, that was a really emotional moment because I think Kimiko thought that she could make it better. She thought that by having Kenji in her life and having Frenchie in her life, she could kind of reverse all of the bad things that have happened, and she could move forward and protect her little brother and make it all better and fix things, and he dies. It was a really heart-wrenching moment for me.”

What's Next for Kimiko & Frenchie After That Season 4 Finale?

Image via Prime Video

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys, Season 4 finale.]While Kimiko may not have her brother in her life anymore, her relationship with Frenchie intensifies in a big way in the Season 4 finale. After a significant amount of back and forth, and coming to the conclusion that they’re more like friends or family, the pair kiss.

“I love that she initiates it. In that moment, it's life or death. They're going into battle, and they don't know what the outcome is going to be, so she kind of feels like, again, now or never. She's finally coming to terms with how she truly feels, and I think it's beautiful. I think it's really cute. I love the little tiptoe moment that's added in there.”

It’s an especially sweet moment in the midst of a whirlwind of chaos. As often happens for characters in The Boys, that bliss is limited. The group decides it’s best to split up at the end of the season, so Kimiko and Frenchie take off together. Before they can reach safety, they’re intercepted by Gen V’s Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann). In one of the most gut-wrenching moments of the whole series, Cate uses her power on Frenchie, separating the duo.

Given The Boys Season 5 is still being written, we’ll likely have to wait a good deal of time to find out what the future holds for Kimiko and Frenchie, but in the meantime, you can learn loads more about Fukuhara’s journey in film and television thus far in our 55-minute Collider Ladies Night conversation in the video at the top of this article, or in podcast form below:

The Boys Season 4 is now available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video.

