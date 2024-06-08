Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) might only be one member of the vigilante group known as The Boys on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. But she’s also one of the most compelling. First introduced as an almost feral Supe with selective mutism, she morphed into an important person to fight for the cause, and an ally and close friend for Frenchie (Tomer Capone).

Through the three seasons of the satirical superhero series to date, Kimiko has had some of the most memorable scenes. Her violent nature combined with her big heart and fun sense of humor make her one of the more nuanced characters on the show. So it’s no surprise that she has become a fan favorite.

10 “The Female of the Species”

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Prime Video

In the episode that introduced Kimiko, one of the strongest characters from The Boys, she was initially known simple as The Female. She refused to talk and exhibited a violent nature, as though she was an animal who could not be tamed. The group eventually realizes that she was used for testing, injected with Compound V against her will and has been dealing with the after-effects of the trauma she endured before and thereafter.

Seeing Kimiko in her rawest form initially makes fans skeptical that she will ever become one of the good guys. But as she slowly connects with Frenchie, it becomes evident that there’s much more than meets the eye to the character.

9 “The Innocents”

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via Prime Video

Finally learning about Kimiko’s past thanks to the telepath Mesmer (Haley Joel Osment) who enters her mind, The Boys finally have a name to call her and learn about her past involvement with a terrorist group. Her strength and resilience is made clear, along with how her story reveals more nefarious activities that Vought has been involved in.

Kimiko is finally in a more vulnerable state and in this episode, it seems she might be starting to trust this new group that has rescued her and taken her in. But while Kimiko has shown how violent and powerful she is, the group still has no idea what she’s truly capable of.

8 “Proper Preparation and Planning”

Season 2, Episode 2

Image via Prime Video

When Kimiko comes face to face with a young man, it’s initially believed that they will fight brutally to the death. But it’s revealed with a big hug that this is her brother Kenji (Abraham Lim). However, as it turns out, he’s one of the violent terrorists, and he has been brainwashed. He is determined to further his goals and refuses to let his sister get in the way. Fans see Kimiko struggle with this knowledge, though she doesn’t even have to speak a word to convey those emotions.

Following a big fight between the two, it’s evident that Kimiko struggles with her need to stop her brother and her deep love for him. By this point, Kimiko has shown that she is someone the group can trust, even if they still fear her at times.

7 “Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men”

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via Prime Video

Kimiko engages in a brutal battle with Stormfront (Aya Cash), one of the newest members of The Seven and one of the best villains. It’s later revealed that Stormfront is a racist former Nazi with a very interesting and lengthy past. While Kimiko and The Boys try to rescue Kenji to save him from harm and hopefully turn him around, he manages to escape.

During the fight with Stormfront, however, Kenji shows that he still has love for his sister and saves her. Stormfront ends up murdering Kenji right in front of Kimiko, adding to her trauma and her growing disdain for Vought and the Supes. Despite technically being a Supe herself, Kimiko didn’t ask for this life and doesn’t agree with it. She will always use her powers as needed, but while she can regenerate herself, this episode proves that her power is limited when it comes to saving others.

6 “We Gotta Go Now”

Season 2, Episode 5

Image via Prime Video

Through this episode, Kimiko is experiencing a crisis of sorts. She’s traumatized by her brother’s death, including the fact that he died trying to save her, and was brutally murdered right in front of her. She’s working hit jobs for people like Nina (Katia Winter), including a memorable scene where she literally rips the face off a man in a bar.

This episode shows Frenchie’s dedication to Kimiko as he tries his best to get through to her and bring her back to the light side, so to speak. It’s a wonderful Kimiko episode that shows layers to her character and, ironically, how human she is despite the sadistically cruel things she often does.

5 “What I Know”

Season 2, Episode 8

Image via Prime Video

In arguably the best episode of the show to date, following the death of her brother, Kimiko finds herself face-to-face once again with Stormfront. She ends up in a heated battle once again with the woman, this time with the help of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Maeve (Dominique McElligott). As the men of The Boys look on mesmerized by what they’re seeing, they watch the trio take on the powerful Supe in a compelling fight scene. It shows both Kimiko’s power as well as her limitations compared to other Supes.

It's a fun scene for Kimiko and the others as the strong female characters on the show come together for a common goal. But it’s also one that cuts deep as Kimiko continues to reel from her brother’s death combined with the knowledge of Stormfront’s racist mindset.

4 “The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies”

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via Prime Video

Following a turning point in the previous episode, a fun, musical number in this episode sees Kimiko enjoying simpler things in life. That’s because she has lost her powers after getting caught in Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) energy blast. Chief among these new interests is music. She also takes her relationship with Frenchie to the next level. As he stays by her side while she recovers, they grow closer and finally share an intimate kiss.

It’s the first time fans get to see Kimiko as simply an innocent young woman who yearns for a normal life. She wants to do typical young woman's things, experience love, and be away from violence and heartache. This is an episode that humanizes Kimiko and shows how far she has come since that very first meeting.

3 “Herogasm”

Season 3, Episode 6

Image via Prime Video

Despite no longer possessing her powers, Kimiko is still a force to be reckoned with, especially when someone threatens people she loves. When Frenchie’s old boss, Nina, kidnaps Kimiko along with Cherie (Jordana Lajoie) and tries to force Frenchie to choose which one to kill, Kimiko frees herself and takes down Nina’s henchmen in the most violent and sadistic way. She will not be responsible for Frenchie having to make that decision nor for the death of an innocent woman.

Still, Kimiko is injured and without the self-healing power she possessed from Compound V, she might not make it. It’s an emotional episode that beautifully shows both sides of the character as both vulnerable and powerful, even without powers.

2 “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed”

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via Prime Video

In the penultimate episode of the season, Kimiko finally gets her powers back. While she doesn’t want to receive them, both she and Frenchie, one of the best non-Supe characters, realize that it’s necessary for her to leverage the self-healing properties. So, she reluctantly agrees to let Frenchie inject her with the serum that will return her to her Supe self.

The moment is one fans had been hoping for since Kimiko initially lost them in Soldier Boy’s blast. But having experienced adult life without her powers, Kimiko now has a greater appreciation for both sides. Seeing how easily she could be harmed, however, also gives her a greater appreciation for her powers instead of feeling resentful of them.

1 “The Instant White-Hot Wild”

Season 3, Episode 8

Image via Prime Video

In one of the most epic scenes ever on the show, Kimiko and Frenchie find themselves in a precarious position when they are at risk of harm. While Frenchie can only do so much without weapons and power, Kimiko is ready to use the powers she has just regained to their fullest extent. Combining her new-found love for musical classics, she pops in a pair of earbuds and blasts Michael Sambello’s “Maniac” as she single-handedly takes out the perpetrators.

Kimiko even stops to bop, whipping her hair, and shuffles her feet to the rhythm as she ravages everyone, literally making her kill scene a choreographed dance. It’s the kind of scene that fans love to watch again and again, and easily her best to date.

KEEP READING: The 17 Strongest Characters from 'The Boys,' Ranked