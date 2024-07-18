The Big Picture Frenchie and Kimiko are drawn together like magnets, with a mysterious connection that even the actors couldn't resist exploring.

From their very first meeting at a bar gathering organized by their co-star Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone just got each other. The two actors appear in Prime Video’s The Boys as the silent but deadly Kimiko and the drug-fueled scientist softie, Frenchie, respectively. Out of all the pairings we’ve seen during the show’s four-season run, Frenchie and Kimiko are arguably the closest — sorry Hughie and Annie! The duo have been with each other through thick and thin, always doing whatever it takes to keep the other alive.

Swinging by Collider Ladies Night to chat with Perri Nemiroff, Fukuhara took a trip down memory lane and shared the Kimiko and Frenchie brainstorm session that she and Capone had on their first night out together, breaking down the way each actor saw their character and how they wanted their relationship to be perceived by audiences.

“Tomer is really, really communicative and collaborative, which makes it so much easier to create juicy material. The first time we met at the bar through Jack, we discussed that these two characters are drawn to each other and they're kind of like magnets. We don't know if it's romantic, we don't know if it's like a familial kind of love yet, but there's something drawing them together and they can't even help themselves. Some may call it a twin flame, soulmates coming together, and we agreed on that right off the bat. It was like when two friends are going at it, and they're like, ‘Yes. Oh my god, yes! Yes, yes, yes!’ It was like that.”

From this point, Fukuhara revealed that she and her castmate stayed in touch and were continuously dropping each other videos and other helpful bits to try and flesh out the incredibly unique relationship between their characters, adding:

“Then soon after, we started sending videos to each other. I remember sending him lyrical dance videos where I was like, ‘I think this moment is what she's thinking is this,’ and then he would send me videos of animal whisperers, and he thought that the caged scene resembled an animal whisperer with a lion or a tiger, and soothing the animal, and how an animal can have a true connection with a human being, and the softness of it, even though the animal is so vicious. So I think that is what created the chemistry off the bat, two actors willing to talk to one another about everything that pops into their minds, even if it doesn't actually work. At least we tried it, and at least we brought it up, and we said, ‘Oh, maybe this, maybe not that, maybe this.’ That was really fun to do with Tomer in Season 1.”

Life Imitates Art for 'The Boys' Star Karen Fukuhara

As those who’ve seen the show’s fourth season will know, Kimiko and Frenchie spend a lot of time apart — definitely the most we’ve seen since their worlds collided in the first season. Just like her character missed having her bestie around, Fukuhara said that she and Capone had a sort of separation anxiety from not sharing the set as much as they were used to. She told Collider:

“Season 4 is the first season where the two characters are not together, and I felt that! It was so sad. The first time we weren't butt buddies all the time. Whenever I'm on set, he's usually on set, and so our schedules align. A lot of our days off align, so we're like, ‘Oh, let's go hiking. Let's go get that burger. Let's hang out.’ But everything was off! I mean, we still did it. Because we're an ensemble cast, we can still all hang out. But I felt what the characters were going through a little bit because I was like, ‘I miss him.’ I feel like I have to be alone for a lot of these things. I don't know. What the characters felt was very much felt off-screen as well.”

Season 4 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video. Check out Nemiroff's full conversation with Fukuhara below.

