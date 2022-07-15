Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The Boys.

It's no secret that the supes in The Boys are in general an ensemble of selfish and entitled beings who will stop at nothing to get their own way, with a few exceptions. Their powers come from Compound V, a concoction devised to give people the power to do what civilians can't, but there's a more powerful driving force that gives the series it's substance: love. Whether it's from members of the eponymous group or the supes themselves, the majority find their angles rooted in love, or at least what they perceive to be love in some cases. Without this pure emotion, there would be much less heart to the series overall, and it takes it above the level of being a showcase of brutality and diabolical plans.

The theme of love is shoved straight onto our screens from the outset. We meet Hughie (Jack Quaid) in the first episode with his adoring girlfriend Robin (Jess Salgueiro), but before long, she is completely eviscerated by a careless A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Hughie's love for Robin becomes his driving force, and kick-starts his whole arc as he vows vengeance for her death and embarks on his mission to stop the supes. Hughie, of course, then falls in love with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and this love adds further fuel to his burning desire to stop the villainous Seven wreaking havoc everywhere they go. He now wants to do everything in his power to help her, protect her, and ultimately save her. Despite her constant insistence that she doesn't need saving, his love for her drives Hughie to lengths he never imagined he'd go. He begins injecting V-24 so that he can stand up to those who oppress others. On the face of it, it seems he becomes rather selfish with his use of it and ignores Starlight's pleas to stop putting himself in danger, but deep down he is doing what he thinks is right out of his love for her.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is arguably the most maniacal out of everyone in the show, putting himself right up there with Homelander (Antony Starr) in terms of selfishness, but in his heart he has done everything due to his adoration for his wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). He first begins hunting down the supes as revenge for Homelander's sexual assault on Becca, which he believed led to her death. After finding out she is still alive, he does all he can to find her, but unfortunately his reunion with her is short-lived, as she dies as a result of Ryan's (Cameron Crovetti) devastating blast toward Stormfront (Aya Cash). This doesn't end things for Butcher though, as he now has a new mission. Becca's dying wish was for him to protect Ryan. It's this promise that leads to perhaps the finest example of love conquering all. When finally greeted with a chance to take out Homelander with the help of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in the Season 3 finale, Butcher prevents it in order to save Ryan. His ultimate goal since the very beginning has been to kill Homelander, but the power of love shines through as he resists it to honor Becca's wish. This act shows that despite the times he seems to care for nobody except himself, Billy Butcher does have a heart.

It's not always love in the romantic sense that drives the characters, it's sometimes a platonic love, or a familial love. Homelander definitely isn't the first person you think of when it comes to love, as for the majority of time he is acting out of pure selfishness. However, there have been a couple of rare instances where he has shown a more loving side to his personality. The most notable instance of Homelander's love is toward his son, Ryan. Of course, he hasn't been a perfect father figure — the scene of him pushing Ryan off the roof springs to mind — but there have been points where actor Antony Starr has given a convincing portrayal of a loving father. In the recent season finale, for example, Homelander rushes to tend to Ryan after he is injured by Soldier Boy, putting himself in harm's way without a second thought. It is a little startling to see, considering how egotistical Homelander has always been, but maybe he is capable of love. There have been a couple of times when Homelander has shown an emotional vulnerability, and his love toward Ryan pushes him to not let his son go through the same pain he had growing up without a father.

Another time we've seen the lengths a father will go to in order to protect his family is Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) doing all he can to stop Soldier Boy. It's revealed that Soldier Boy killed MM's family, and MM is now on a mission to prevent it happening a second time to his new family, specifically his daughter. He despises everything supes stand for, and is distraught at the fact his daughter is being raised under the influence of Todd (Matthew Gorman), a full-blown supe lover. MM is fully aware of the dangerous situations he is putting himself in, and often finds himself standing toe-to-toe with powerful supes armed with weapons he understands are not strong enough to stop his foes.

Nevertheless, he continues to face the danger head-on, all out of the pure love he has toward his daughter. This is one of the few examples where love doesn't become clouded by ego, or become an excuse to abandon morals. This is highlighted when Hughie and Butcher don't hesitate in taking V-24, but MM sticks by his beliefs and refuses to give himself powers. He knows the dangers it presents, and would rather fail whilst trying to protect those he loves than set a bad example to his daughter.

The Boys universe is jam-packed with violence, explosions, and bloodshed, but if you look a little closer, love is all around. It's present in many different forms, and often mixed with other emotions, but it's a theme that overrules everything else, and provides the series with the heart it needs to stand out as a truly meaningful show.