Take those sunglasses off, put your spectacles on, and pick up a copy of the newly released The Art and Making of The Boys, the definitive book surrounding all things the Prime Video series. Sharing the book's cover to their Twitter, The Boys announced the news that the book has landed on shelves and online platforms today - just in time for the beginning of your holiday shopping. The colorful cover puts the titular team and their villainous Supe foes on vibrant display, sure to catch the eye of any visitors you may have checking out your bookshelf collection or coffee table.

The pages in between promise to reveal the creative process that went into making the Eric Kripke created series the hit that it’s become today. Not only will readers learn about the beginnings of the show and how it was transformed from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series to a small-screen production, but they’ll also hear from members of the cast and crew who make the gore-filled magic come to life season after season. For the more visual learners and appreciators out there, the book will also feature never-before-seen photography and artwork in a collection for buyers’ eyes only.

Since making its way onto Prime Video back in 2019, The Boys has amassed a cult following of fans who love the satirical take on superhero stories. The show follows the eponymous group of (mostly) non superpower inclined individuals as they face off against the morally corrupt Vought International and their line of Supes. With Season 3 wrapping over the summer, fans can’t wait to see what the future has in store for the characters. Along with the original production, the show received two spinoffs, an adult animated production titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the upcoming Gen V which will follow a younger group of up-and-coming heroes learning to hone in on their powers at Vought’s Godolkin University.

Image via Prime Video

Season 3 of The Boys saw the much talked about arrival of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy after the character was presumed dead for several decades. On a mission to take down those who betrayed him, the season primarily focused on Soldier Boy’s vengeful quest while bringing in those daddy issue tropes that the series is so well known for. While Soldier Boy may not return for the fourth season, we know that Ackles’ Supernatural co-star and The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will appear in a yet-to-be-announced role alongside two new Supes: Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage and Valorie Curry’s Firecracker.

As of right now, a release date for The Boys Season 4 has not been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Check out the book’s Twitter announcement below and keep scrolling for the show’s Season 3 trailer.