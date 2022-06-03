The Boys continues to add more heroes into its universe, all slightly different, and all with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. Created through an injection of the mysterious Compound V, the superables across America strive to make their way into one particular prestigious and lucrative group of "heroes." The Seven are regarded as the most heroic ensemble in the world, but there's a much darker truth kept secret from the public within the walls of Vought Tower. The infamous group is perhaps the breeding ground for some of the darkest people on the planet, with the majority committing their own atrocities daily, often using their powers to serve themselves rather than the public who admire them.

In a world where "supes" are becoming more and more present, let's take a look at how the past and present members of the supervillainous Seven stack up against each other.

11. Shockwave

Kicking things off, we have Shockwave (Mishka Thébaud). Although he never really made it to The Seven, he was all set to join as the replacement to A-Train after the latter's forced retirement. Shockwave is a frequent rival for A-Train, and we saw the two face off in a race to determine the fastest man in the world. Shockwave lost in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it encounter, but clocked a speed of 342 m/s, almost breaking the sound barrier. That's pretty impressive, but he ranks the lowest on the list due to not being able to do much more than run fast, at least as far as we know so far. I'm sure his consideration for The Seven means there may be more up his sleeve, but for now, he'll have to settle as the second-fastest runner in the rankings, a position he's all too familiar with.

10. Blindspot

Another supe so close to joining The Seven, Blindspot (Chris Mark), was scouted as a replacement for Translucent until Homelander overruled the decision. Given quite the apt name, Blindspot had no vision but made up for it with his hyper-awareness and super hearing. Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) thought that his blindness would help improve The Seven's reputation and make them seem more inclusive, but his inability to do much other than hear threats and avoid them didn't impress Homelander, and Blindspot's position in the prestigious group was lost.

9. The Deep

One of the first heroes we meet, The Deep (Chace Crawford) finds himself sinking toward the bottom of the rankings. As his name would suggest, The Deep has amazing aquatic powers. He has super speed in the water, he can control marine life and even enhance their abilities, as seen when a whale under his control gained super speed, and of course he has a set of gills, allowing him to breathe underwater. But there are a couple more underappreciated abilities he possesses. His superhuman durability allows him to withstand intense pressures, and there's even an argument for him having superhuman strength. We see his strength when a single punch sends a thug flying through the air, but it's not something we see too much of throughout the series. Despite having more of a through-line than most of the other members, The Deep's powers let him down here.

8. Lamplighter

One of the earlier members of The Seven, Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) was replaced by Starlight, with not much being known about him in the first season. Season 2, however, enlightens us to his abilities. We see him inside the Sage Grove Center incinerating patients after failed experiments, showing off his impressive pyrokinetic abilities. His main drawback however, is the fact he cannot use his abilities without the presence of fire in the nearby vicinity, often depicted with his lighter in hand. He also has the ability to recover quickly, as seen when he quickly gets back to himself after a patient at the research center unleashes a healthy dose of acid vomit over him. There's not much else the former Seven member can do, however, and one of his weaknesses includes being vulnerable to his own flames.

7.A-Train

Image via Amazon Prime Video

"The world's fastest man," as he loves to remind everyone, A-Train (Jessie T Usher) is quick, strong, and durable. Although most of his strengths come from his constant use of Compound V, he is frequently able to demonstrate how powerful he is. One of the heroes we see more of throughout the series, A-Train has many instances where he shows his speed. But what makes him stand out above the other speedster in the rankings, Shockwave, is his superhuman strength. He is able to send a girl in the tunnel flying through the wall, and is also to send Starlight flying through the air, which is very impressive considering she's pretty strong herself. At one point A-Train recovers a broken leg in a matter of days, showing some regeneration powers, but it's implied this is a result of his excessive use of Compound V. As the series progresses though, we watch as his heart deteriorates, causing him a wealth of problems. This ultimately leads to his retirement and replacement, but he soon manages to get reinstated,

6. Starlight

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the most important characters to the series. Her alliance to The Boys massively helps them in their pursuit of taking down The Seven, providing them with intelligence and working from the inside to bring them down. The power she became known for her is her ability to manipulate electricity and use it as a weapon against her foes. After spending years as a local hero, she is attracted by the glamour of The Seven, but quickly discovers the dark reality of being a member. She becomes victimized and belittled by The Deep soon after joining when he sexually assaults her. Her hatred towards the group stems from here, and is fueled by the corporate side of being one of the most famous supes in the world. On top of her electrical conversion abilities, she demonstrates her strength at various points through the series. Lifting cars is child's play for her despite her small stature. We don't see too many displays of her possessing out-of-this-world strength, but she is definitely able to hold her own. Her main drawback is shown when she is locked up in the Vought tower without a source of electricity which renders her helpless and unable to escape. Much like Lamplighter, it is a huge flaw in her abilities and stops her from placing higher in the rankings.

5. Queen Maeve

One of the few on this list that is a consistent member of The Seven, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is a great all-rounder. It'd be difficult to pinpoint which of her powers is her trademark, but her super strength is definitely up there. Whether she's splitting a van in half or saving a falling school bus, Queen Maeve's strength is almost incomparable. She displays her durability when she isn't fazed by a metal pole hitting her face, and she shows off her speed when she runs so fast she can defy gravity and stick to a wall. At this point, Maeve hasn't been involved in too many action scenes, making it difficult to fully comprehend her abilities, but what we do see makes her a force to be reckoned with, and the majority of supes would bow down to her prowess.

4. Black Noir

Here's where things get really close in the rankings, but Black Noir is up next. Super-strong, super-durable, super-fast, and super-immune. Just a few of the powers we see from Noir, but his main ability is his high martial arts prowess. Depicted in a ninja-like costume, his fighting skills are beyond any we see from any other character. Some of his most impressive feats include withstanding a blast from super-terrorist Naqib, taking down The Boys member Kimiko with relative ease, and surviving an onslaught of bullets and explosions when he confronts Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew. Noir is definitely one of the most feared in the group and is highly reliable, but he has one unfortunate weakness that lets him down: Tree nuts. After Queen Maeve stuffs an Almond Joy in his mouth, he immediately becomes weak and defenseless, and we don't see him for the rest of the season. This allergy is a simple way to beat the terrifying threats he possesses, and he just misses out on the top three as a result.

3. Translucent

Translucent, portrayed by Alex Hassell, is killed off quite early, but that doesn't negate his powers. The ability to turn completely invisible is his trademark power, but it's arguably his carbon skin that makes him so formidable. Not being able to see him makes for quite a precarious scenario, but even if he is located, his skin makes him almost indestructible. Almost indestructible. An epiphany from The Boys occurs in Season 1 when they realize it's his skin that's protecting him, and so they stuff him with explosives and Hughie (Jack Quaid) detonates them, leaving Translucent as nothing but a gory gathering of blood and guts. That took a lot of planning and consideration to accomplish though, and not an idea many could pull off to stop him.

2. Stormfront

She might be the most recent member of The Seven, but Stormfront (Aya Cash) certainly isn't new to the superhero game. As the wife of Frederick Vought, she became the first known superhero, and she is by far one of the most powerful. Her most famous power, and the one she drew her name from, is the fact that she can produce lightning from her fingertips. She uses this frequently to her advantage, blasting anybody who stands in her way in the process. What makes her so powerful though is her ability to fly. The only other supe we see with this ability is Homelander, and he is clearly impressed by this as he falls for her. As her story panned out, and it was revealed she had Nazi allegiances, it became unclear who would be able to stop her due to her immense powers. In the end, it was only Ryan, Homelander's son, who could stop her. He intervened as she tried to murder his mother, Rebecca, but unfortunately killed his mother in the process. The last time we saw Stormfront she was legless and severely burnt due to the blast exerted by Ryan, and Homelander told the world she had been "apprehended."

1. Homelander

Image via Amazon Prime Video

There's a reason Homelander is the leader of The Seven. Portrayed brilliantly by Antony Starr, Homelander is ever-present throughout the series. He is the ultimate supe. It's hard to fathom how he can be stopped as he possesses almost every power imaginable. He can fly, he possesses super-speed and strength, he's impenetrable, and he has X-ray vision. That alone would make him the most powerful superable person alive, but there's so much more that he can do, not the least of which is shooting all-destroying laser beams from his eyes. Almost everyone else in the rankings rightfully fear him, demonstrating his intimidating presence and devastating powers.