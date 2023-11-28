This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The world of The Boys is expanding, a spinoff titled The Boys: Mexico is currently in development at Prime Video, according to Deadline. Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna are attached to the project as executive producers, and while they're considering starring in minor roles in the upcoming show, nothing has been confirmed for the moment. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote the screenplay for this year's Blue Beetle, will be responsible for coming up with the story behind the latest spinoff. After years of displaying concepts to expand their superhero universe, Prime Video is aggressively moving forward with shows set in the same world as their 2019 hit.

The Boys: Mexico won't mark the first time Prime Video expands the world of The Boys with a new television series. Season 1 of Gen V hit the streamer earlier this year. The spin-off follows a group of young students at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, as they compete against each other for an opportunity to join the Seven. It turned out to be a successful endeavor for the studio, as a second season quickly greenlit. It remains unclear if The Boys: Mexico will directly cross paths with the main characters of either existing show.

The story of The Boys began back in 2019 when Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) saw his girlfriend being killed by an irresponsible A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). The traumatizing event would lead Hughie on a mission to take down Vought, the evil organization that protects the image of the Seven while paying for all their expenses. Since then, Hughie and the team he formed alongside Butcher (Karl Urban) have been looking for a way to kill Homelander (Anthony Starr) and stop the reign of terror the heroes of their world have built over the years.