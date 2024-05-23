The Big Picture The Boys: Mexico spin-off faces delays, with showrunner Kripke emphasizing the need to lay a solid foundation for the new series.

Standalone importance: The Boys: Mexico aims to be independent from the original series, avoiding mandatory viewing of both shows.

Season 4 of The Boys features a deadly virus, intensifying clashes between Butcher and Homelander over young Ryan's future.

It appears that The Boys: Mexico won’t be hitting Prime Video anytime soon. Showrunner Eric Kripke, the mastermind behind The Boys franchise, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that progress on the spin-off is still “a while away”. With Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna attached to the project as executive producers, the team is currently making the deal with the writer for the pilot episode. While the initial pitch already shows promising potential, the writer still has to set the stage for Episode 2. While Easter eggs and setups are big in The Boys, Kripke mentioned that they haven’t even started thinking about those yet since they’re still laying the foundation for the spin-off.

Another major challenge is making sure The Boys spin-off can stand on its own without relying on the original series. While watching the main show and the Gen V spin-off might give audiences more background on certain storylines, Kripke emphasizes that The Boys: Mexico shouldn’t require viewers to do so. He explains that he wants to avoid making viewers feel the need to watch both shows to understand the upcoming spin-off, as mandatory watching can come off as cumbersome.

In addition to their executive producing duties, Bernal and Luna are also considering starring in minor roles, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Joining the team is Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the screenwriter for DC’s Blue Beetle, who will take the reins for the story of the latest spin-off.

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Premieres in June

Image via Prime Video

Season 4 of The Boys follows Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who’s terminally ill and has just months to live, as he discovers a man-made virus that can kill supers. Fans might recognize this virus from Gen V - it strips supes of their powers and can make them horribly sick or even kill them. This virus emerges just as Homelander (Antony Starr) is ramping up his efforts to radicalize his extremist supporters to pursue his supe supremacy agenda.

The new season also explores the intense fight between Butcher and Homelander over Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). Ryan started out as a sweet, innocent kid sheltered from the Vought world by his mother Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who worked hard to give him a normal upbringing. As Ryan grows up, their battle for influence over him heats up, revealing that despite their major differences, Butcher and Homelander have more in common than they’d like to admit. As The Boys gears up for its highly-anticipated Season 4, Prime Video announced that it has already renewed the series for Season 5.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO