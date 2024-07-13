The Big Picture The Boys diverges from the comic source material, evolving characters into more enjoyable versions for audiences.

Mother's Milk's backstory in the comic includes disturbing elements like his need for his mother's breast milk to survive.

The Boys wisely alters MM's backstory, preserving his best qualities while avoiding the unnecessary shock value of the comics.

When it comes to comic book adaptations, few projects are regarded as highly as The Boys. Created for Prime Video by Eric Kripke and based on the comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, this dark approach to what a world with superpowers would actually look like has astounded audiences for more than five years. It's received so much acclaim despite doing the one thing that usually ruins other adaptations: it doesn't follow the source material. While it retains the overall structure, the TV show takes the best aspects of the comics and evolves them into something even better, recognizing the wild (and often extremely offensive) storylines and moments from this written world wouldn't serve the complex story its TV show is trying to tell.

This is clear in characters as, while many retain names and core characterizations, they are so different from their comic book counterparts that it's often shocking for people to learn who they were based on. Some fans wish they were more comic-accurate, though most agree that these changes are huge improvements — especially when it comes to how Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) got his iconic name. Because, while on both the page and the screen this character is a capable, caring powerhouse, his comic book backstory showcases everything wrong in a narrative trying so hard to be subversive that it randomly introduces ridiculous, gross plot elements that detract from the overall narrative. We should appreciate these books for the amazing concepts that made the series possible, but when it comes to Marvin T. Milk, audiences should be very happy that the show decided to switch things up.

Mother's Milk Is the Heart and Soul of 'The Boys'

Despite everyone calling him "Mother's Milk," The Boys never takes the time to explain this interesting character's moniker. In the show, it's pretty self-explanatory: his name is Marvin Milk, he's a nurturing figure — some would say "motherly" — so Mother's Milk was an apt nickname. It barely spends time on this because his name is the least interesting about MM; just like the rest of The Boys, he decided to join this vigilante squad because of how superheroes and the megacorporation that creates them, Vought, destroyed his life.

As a young boy, MM saw the legendary Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) fighting some assailants in the street, the gleeful kid and his grandfather watching in awe as the superhero fought off some bad guys — only for said hero to chuck a car through the air that smashed into their home, killing his grandfather. Infuriated by this act and fed up with a business that saw itself as above the law, Marvin's father fought for years to hold Vought accountable, constantly pursuing legal action against them that were always blocked and stopped him from receiving the justice he craved. The man died from this stress, creating a heartbreaking backstory that speaks not only to MM's motivation but his character, the determination of his father and grief from these losses turning him into the caring yet brutal man viewers know him to be.

While vastly different in many ways, the comic version of MM's backstory is surprisingly similar to his live-action one. In it, MM's mother worked at a factory that had recently been used to experiment with Compound V (the drug that gives people powers in this universe), which led to her being infected by the chemical, one of her sons being born with an intellectual disability, and Marvin eventually being discovered to have a strange affliction. Because of this, his father devoted himself in a similar fashion to his TV counterpart, fighting in court for years against Vought seeking justice for his family's suffering — and he actually won!

Yet, this victory wasn't a happy one, as the man realized this was a minuscule speedbump in Vought's path to capitalistic domination, and that the years of restless nights he'd spent fighting them would in no way hinder their path to a superhero monopoly. Eventually, MM's brother dies after the Compound V in his blood triggers a lethal superpower, a loss that pushes his father over the edge and kills him as well. It's a devastating backstory that sets this character up similar to the one in the series, his years of hardship inspiring them to do better — and that's where the similarities in their backstories stop.

Seriously, Don't Ask Why He's Called "Mother's Milk"

Image via Prime Video

It may shock TV-only fans to learn that every member of The Boys' titular team in the comics has abilities. Most of these are from self-injection, the characters taking an altered form of Compound V to try and keep up with the superpowered monsters they fight daily — except for MM. He was actually born with abilities, eventually manifesting super strength and enhanced durability that shocked many because, to the horror of his struggling parents, Marvin almost died numerous times when he was a child. Like many newborns, he began life being breastfed by his mother, and she found that whenever she tried to wean him off of this natural sustenance, the child would literally begin to wither up and die. Every attempt to transition him out of an infant's diet almost killed him, leading her to continue breastfeeding him as a baby, as a toddler, as a young kid...and as an adult. Yes, that is where Marvin Milk's infamous nickname comes from in the comics: the fact that the adult man still drinks his mother's Compund V-infused breast milk daily because if he doesn't, he'll die.

There are so many disturbing levels to this backstory that are not only difficult to read through, but hurt the character overall. While it's not addressed at length in the comics, readers know that whenever he's off-panel, MM is most likely chugging whatever he can "extract" from his mother. And eventually, the audience meets this woman who literally makes the man; in one of the last issues of the books she is revealed, having turned into a giant, lactating mass of flesh, being kept in the broken-down shadows of their old family apartment with her son routinely visiting her whenever he needs another fix. This jaw-dropping past for such a strong character exemplifies so much of the needlessly edgy style that defined these comics, adding the character's constant thirst for breastmilk for no reason other than to shock viewers — although, hey, it's a pretty good reason for his nickname, right?

This Thirsty Character's Backstory Embodies 'The Boys' Comics Worst Tendencies

Close

It's rare for adaptations to feature every single aspect of their source material, and it's clear from Mother's Milk's altered backstory that The Boys wisely knows what to cut. They kept the best parts of this character's written version, preserving how adept MM is at furthering The Boys' overall cause and what led to the cool yet calculating demeanor that makes him so endearing to watch. Thankfully, they ditched the part where he has to drink his mutant mother's breast milk daily to survive. For as many mistakes as they made, The Boys comics should be applauded for pushing boundaries, challenging readers' perception of the superhero genre in every way by introducing truly wild storylines like this. But when it comes to uncovering why his name is Mother's Milk, most fans can agree that it's safer to accept the TV reasoning rather than looking deeper into this comic character's thirsty origins.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO