In the midst of what some in the industry call “superhero fatigue,” The Boys stands out as a refreshing spin on the genre. The Amazon Prime original was adapted from the graphic novel series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. With Supernatural creator Eric Kripke at the helm as the showrunner and executive producer, this show is not for the faint of heart as it has a large amount of violence, gore, raunchy humor, and political commentary.

Among the cast, Antony Starr has received the most praise from critics and fans for his portrayal of the demented supervillain, Homelander. The series has garnered critical praise as it was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Drama Series category. It currently stands at a 93 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This list ranks the top ten saddest moments in The Boys based on how each moment contributes to character development and progresses the overall plot.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 4 Below

10 The Death of Lamplighter

“Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image via Prime Video

Feeling guilty about accidentally killing former CIA Agent Grace Mallory’s (Laila Robins) family, Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) becomes disillusioned about his role as a superhero in The Seven. Lamplighter, who has pyrokinetic abilities, decides to rectify his past mistakes by teaming up with Hughie (Jack Quaid) to save Starlight (Erin Moriarty) from Homelander and Stormfront (Aya Cash). During their stealthy infiltration of Vought Headquarters, Lamplighter becomes saddened after seeing a mural of The Seven. He decides to self-immolate, which results in his death.

Season two’s penultimate episode speaks to the broader issue of Vought exploiting The Seven and their superficial image to benefit the company financially rather than being a net positive to society. Similar to Lamplighter, other Supe characters like Starlight, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and A-Train (Jesse T. Usher) have struggled throughout the series with their role and responsibilities as heroes. Unfortunately, the propaganda and toxic treatment from Vought led Lamplighter to a lonely and sad ending. Lamplighter’s death, however, is not in vain as Hughie continues the mission and successfully saves Starlight.

9 Soldier Boy’s Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

“The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies” (Season 3, Episode 5)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Like other Supes who parody Marvel or DC superheroes in The Boys universe, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a caricature of Marvel’s Captain America, is no exception. Concerned about the growing power and demented mindset of Homelander, the Boys travel to Russia to find a weapon that can defeat Homelander. The crew awakens Soldier Boy from a lab and escapes. Upon their return to America, Soldier Boy wanders into Midtown and hears a song that was played during his experimentation in Russia. He soon becomes triggered and sets off a blast, killing several civilians nearby. In the sixth episode of the third season, titled “Herogasm,” Soldier Boy confesses his guilt and regret to Hughie about killing civilians. He claims that he “isn’t a bad guy” and the killings were an accident due to him losing control and “blacking out” mentally.

Because the series is known for its political commentary and satire of real life, it is unsurprising that the show would delve deeper into the darker aspects of a Captain America-like character backstory. The character of Soldier Boy pulls back the rose-colored curtain and shows the brutality of human experimentation for advantages in warfare. It is often glossed over (and probably difficult to reconcile for some fans) that despite being a voluntary participant, Steve Rogers was essentially a weapons-grade guinea pig for the U.S. government during World War Ⅱ. Despite his problematic actions and crude demeanor, the audience can feel sympathetic for Soldier Boy because of the pain and PTSD-like symptoms he suffers from. His character also speaks to the many real-life veterans who struggle with PTSD and other mental illnesses that emerged due to traumatic events during service. Solider Boy’s self-awareness of his own mental state pushes him to be a better person and helps the Boys defeat Homelander. While far from the perfect image of a classic 1940s superhero, Soldier Boy gives the audience a realistic glimpse of what Captain America could be like in our reality.

8 The Passing of Hughie’s Dad, Hugh Campbell Sr.

“Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son” (Season 4, Episode 5)

Image via Amazon Prime

Besides Annie “Starlight” January and the Boys, Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg) is the only other character closest to Hughie in the series. After suffering from a stroke, Hughie injects his comatose father with Compound V in a desperate attempt to save him. His plan backfires as Hugh Sr. gains powers and kills civilians in the hospital, all while having moments of forgetfulness. With his estranged mother, Daphne (Rosemarie, Dwitt), at his side in support, Hughie finally lays his father to rest.

This farewell episode of Hugh Sr. hits deep on an emotional level because most people know how tough it is to lose a loved one, especially a parent. Despite the show’s absurdities and super-powered antics, the scene of Hugh Sr’s death is an incredibly human and intimate moment not often displayed in the series. Additionally, Hughie’s response to his father’s peaceful death shows emotional maturity and character growth compared to before when he attempted to use Compound V. Given that the show’s writers are not afraid to kill off characters close to Hughie, his newly found maturity will most likely be needed as the series progresses.

7 Black Noir’s Backstory Reveal

“Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed” (Season 3, Episode 7)

Image via Amazon Prime

After news of Soldier Boy’s return, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) flees Vought Headquarters and hides at an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese-esque restaurant called Buster Beaver’s Pizza Restaurant. It is revealed through Noir’s hallucination of animated cartoon animals that Noir was physically and emotionally abused by Soldier Boy when he was a member of Vought’s failed superhero group, Payback. The abuse resulted in a disfigured face and severe brain damage.

Despite being a cold-blooded killer himself, the abuse from Soldier Boy is gruesome to watch. It speaks to the pecking order within Vought. The scene also gives the audience insight into how Noir views himself in the company compared to other Supes. During the animated assault, Noir is depicted as a sheep, which is significant because he is submissive and the most loyal to Vought. In contrast, Soldier Boy is an eagle, representing American idealistic values and looking down on others as inferior. While Noir is tragically killed by Homelander at the end of the episode, Noir’s backstory reveal raises concerns about other secrets Vought and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) are hiding.

6 Starlight’s Childhood Upbringing

“You Found Me” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Image via Amazon Prime

Similar to Lamplight discussed in an earlier entry, Starlight was raised as a super-powered child prodigy. But when she returns home after learning of Compound V, she discovers that her mother (Ann Cusack) allowed Vought to conduct experiments on her for fame and monetary gain in return. This deal also made her father leave the family because of overwhelming guilt. Additionally, in episode three of season three, titled “Barbary Coast,” it is explained that Starlight was exploited and objectified as a child because her mother forced her to compete in pageants.

From the problematic pageants to her assault from The Deep (Chace Crawford) and being forced to wear revealing superhero outfits, Starlight has constantly had to fight against misogyny in her life. Starlight’s struggles are a blatant critique of the present-day mistreatment and objectification of women and girls in society. She also serves as a shining light (hence her Supe name) to others. In the show, Annie refuses to be a victim as she utilizes her past trauma to inspire a large movement against Vought and Homelander. While her followers praise Starlight for being an actual superhero, Firecracker (Valorie Curry), a Supe and former child pageant competitor who Annie harassed, vows vengeance against her.

5 A-Train Causing His Brother’s Paralysis

“Herogasm” (Season 3, Episode 6)

Image via Amazon Prime

Caught between appeasing Vought and the Black community after a horrific hate crime from the racist Supe Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), A-Train arranges a Vought-sponsored community meeting. The meeting soon goes awry as an enraged Blue Hawk kills and injures several people. Among the wounded is A-Train’s brother, Nathan Franklin (Christian Keyes), who is permanently paralyzed from the incident. Angered by his actions and indifference to the incident, A-Train kills Blue Hawk at Herogasm.

A-Train killing Blue Hawk as vengeance for his brother was a major turning point for his character. More specifically, Nathan’s disappointment and disownment of A-Train, allowed him to reflect on his actions and public image as a Supe in The Seven. This self-reflection of his past actions has not only resulted in feelings of guilt, sadness, and loneliness, but also ignited a sense of justice. So much so that A-Train is willing to help the Boys bring down Homelander and Vought.

4 Butcher's Childhood Flashback

“Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed” (Season 3, Episode 7)

Image via Prime Video

As part of a deal between Hughie, Butcher (Karl Urban), and Soldier Boy to kill Homelander, the three team up to hunt down the remaining members of Vought’s failed superhero troupe, Payback. While tracking down former Payback member Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely), Butcher is attacked by his telekinetic powers and subconsciously placed into an eternal nightmare fueled by his past. In the nightmare, it is shown that Butcher and his younger brother, Lenny, were subjected to abuse from their father. As he grew older, Butcher subconsciously adopted violent traits from his father. To escape the toxic environment, Butcher enlistes in the Royal Marines, which leads to Lenny feeling abandoned and taking his own life. Butcher nonetheless feels guilty and responsible for Lenny’s death.

There is no question that Lenny’s passing was a tragic yet significant event that shaped Butcher’s outlook on life. His feeling of guilt for not protecting Lenny from his abusive dad has allowed him to be more empathetic of others' feelings, especially Hughie, who he views as a younger brother. It can be argued that the combination of his dad’s toxic traits and Lenny’s sensitivity towards others makes Butcher an unreliable character. Butcher’s mission and actions to eliminate Supes like Homelander may cause more harm to the people he loves, despite his good intentions. This can be seen in season four, episode six, titled “Dirty Business,” in which Butcher discovers the existence of a virus that eliminates all Supes, including Ryan, Starlight, and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

3 The Death of Hughie’s Former Girlfriend, Robin

“The Name of the Game” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image via Prime Video

The death of Hughie’s former girlfriend, Robin, was the canon event that set the plot and characterization in motion for protagonist Hughie Campbell. While standing on the sidewalk discussing their future plans together, Robin is suddenly killed by A-Train, who is high on drugs. Hughie is rightfully distraught and becomes even more upset when Vought attempts to silence him about the incident with money. His feelings of injustice prompt him to join Butcher in exposing Vought.

Without Hughie’s unfortunate experience with Robin’s death and Vought’s insensitive conduct, the Boys as an organization would not have existed. The tragic event allowed Hughie to see past Vought’s propaganda of The Seven being heroes. His decision to join Butcher is even more significant because it shows that Hughie has a sense of justice, bravery, and integrity, which the Supes in The Seven lack. While tragic, it is a perfect introduction to Hughie’s character.

2 The Death of Becca Butcher

“What I Know” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Image via Prime Video

In the season two finale, the Boys are urged by Butcher’s wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), to rescue her son Ryan from Stormfront and Homelander. Being a Supe due to Homelander assaulting Becca, Ryan is encouraged to bond with his father by Stormfront, who wishes to turn him against the Boys. During a standoff between Butcher, Becca, and Stormfront, Ryan becomes emotional and accidentally kills his mother. With her dying breath, Becca asks Butcher to protect Ryan at all costs.

Alongside his younger brother Lenny, Becca represents humanity's goodness and is why Butcher fights vigorously against The Seven and Vought. It is clear that Becca’s death significantly affected Butcher because of his self-medication of Temp V, which has adversely impacted his health. Additionally, as a side effect of Temp V, Butcher hallucinates Becca’s ghost as a personal moral compass to guide him. Ultimately, it is up to Butcher whether he will utilize his pain to help others and not himself.

1 The Torture and Experimentation of Young Homelander

“Wisdom of the Ages” (Season 4, Episode 4)

Image via Amazon Prime

In this episode, Homelander visits the old Vought lab where he was born and raised. Visibly upset about being experimented on as a child and treated poorly, he begins to torture employees in a similar manner.

While it is extremely difficult to feel sympathy for a character like Homelander, the audience is able to sympathize with the fact that an innocent child was harmed and experimented on. It can be argued that Homelander, and subsequently his son Ryan, is an example of the socio-philosophical debate between nature and nurture. If only Homelander had a loving family like Ryan with Becca and Butcher, perhaps he would not be the supervillain he is in the series.

