Filming has finished on The Boys spin-off Gen V, which means it won't be long until we return to the hyper-violent, profanity-laden world of Vought and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). It's been a while since season three of The Boys wrapped up with an intense fight inside Vought tower and a deserved happy ending for one of the show's most under-appreciated characters.

One of the best aspects of season three was the many new characters introduced to the world, characters potentially more powerful than members of The Seven themselves.

Mesmer - Haley Joel Osme

Mesmer (Haley Joel Osment) wouldn't be much use in a fight. Mesmer can read minds, which turned him into quite the celebrity in his youth. The years that followed weren't exactly kind to him, and he finds himself a deadbeat Dad with an income reliant on attending superhero fairs and reminiscing on the good old days.

His powers are more suited to hatching a plan or gathering information, which is precisely why The Boys turn to him in season one. Mesmer will almost certainly not return to the series, given that he was brutally murdered by Billy Butcher.

Popclaw - Brittany Allen

Another character who definitely won't return for the upcoming fourth season is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) on-again, off-again girlfriend, Popclaw (Brittany Allen). Like many characters in this universe, Popclaw has super strength, but that isn't where her powers end.

She also has incredibly sharp, retractable claws that poke out of her wrists, which can easily tear through flesh. Popclaw lived a troubled life, she struggled with drug addiction, but it was her trust in A-Train that ultimately led to her death. Something we're not sure the speedster has ever forgiven himself for.

Naqib - Samer Salem

In a world full of superheroes, it was only a matter of time before a supervillain arrived to shake things up. Of course, nobody expected Homelander (Antony Starr) to hand Compound V to a terrorist organization to prove that the military needs supes, but that's precisely what the twisted character did.

Naqib's (Samer Salem) explosive energy abilities tear through a military base with ease, highlighting just how significant a threat the villain is. But he wasn't around to showcase his powers for long, given that he was eventually beheaded by Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Lamplighter - Shawn Ashmore

Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) was once a member of The Seven, but since season two found him working as an orderly in a secret supe facility, he's fair game to include on this list. Lamplighter was mentioned often during the show's first season, teased as a 'heroic' former member of The Seven who also had a dark history with Butcher's team.

Able to manipulate flames, Lamplighter was an incredibly powerful character haunted by the things he'd been forced to do in the past. It speaks to Lamplighter's power that he is a key character in one of the ten best episodes of the show.

Kenji Miyashiro - Abraham Lim

Kimiko's brother Kenji Miyashiro (Abraham Lim) was introduced in season two and viewed by most of the world as a super terrorist. The truth, however, was much more tragic. He and Kimiko were both experimented on by the Shining Light Liberation Army during their childhood.

For Kenji, this left him with telekinesis and nowhere to go in the world. Kenji's death was just as tragic as his childhood. He was brutally murdered by Stormfront (Aya Cash) whilst Kimiko watched on helplessly, losing the brother that she had only just reunited with.

Cindy - Ess Hödlmoser

Like Kenji, Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser) also has incredible telekinetic powers. Her abilities are so strong that she can crush metal and even make people explode. She was first introduced as one of the super-powered individuals help in the facility that the Lamplighter watched over.

Cindy also has super durable skin. Bullets don't leave a mark on her, and she was even able to withstand Stormfront's lightning powers. We haven't seen Cindy in a while, but as far as we know, she is still a fugitive on the run from Vought. Hopefully, she'll make a reappearance at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Kimiko - Karen Fukuhara

Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), first introduced as The Female, quickly established herself as a fan favorite character. After spending years being trained as a terrorist fighter, Kimiko escaped and found refuge with The Boys.

Though Compound V gave her incredible strength, it also left her mute, which made it awfully difficult for her to communicate with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and the rest of The Boys initially. Kimiko is capable of extreme violence, often killing entire rooms of villains without mercy or remorse. But for us fans, she'll never do anything more impressive than her tremendous dance number with Frenchie.

Soldier Boy - Jensen Ackles

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was one of season three's most exciting new additions. As a man out of time, Soldier Boy was almost as problematic as Homelander, although he is potentially the only way of defeating the leader of The Seven.

Soldier Boy's powers are unique. On top of his super strength, durability, and Captain America-Esque shield skills, Soldier Boy also emits a powerful energy blast that strips supers of their powers. Though he fell short of defeating his son in season three, expect an even angrier Soldier Boy to return with a vengeance in season four.

Victoria Neuman - Claudia Doumit

Let's face it; there aren't many ways to defend yourself against a person with the ability to make your head explode with just a single thought. Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) secret may be out, but that doesn't make her any less powerful.

She may currently find herself in the pocket of Homelander, but we don't expect her to stay there for too long. She's simply too powerful to accept that fate, and we expect her to continue her campaign against superhero irresponsibility when season four finally arrives on Amazon Prime.

Ryan Butcher - Cameron Crovetti

With the genes of the most powerful man in the world, it's no surprise that Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) tops this list. Despite his young age, Ryan has already shown glimpses of powers that will make him equally strong, if not stronger, than Homelander. He has heat vision, durability, and flight, but there is also a good chance he'll develop more powers as he continues to grow.

Ryan is a very confused young man, haunted by the accidental murder of his mother and caught between two unhinged father figures, Butcher and Homelander. Though he is currently aligned with Homlander and seemingly enjoying the power his father holds over the world, we expect him to come to his senses and reunite with Butcher before too long. If he doesn't, what chance do The Boys have?

