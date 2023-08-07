The Big Picture The Boys has showcased the singing talents of cast members Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara, adding musical elements to the critically acclaimed series.

The show's dark comedic tone makes it a perfect match for a musical episode, as it thrives on approaching dark subjects with humor and creativity.

With immense talent, creative writing, and a fresh perspective, The Boys has all the components needed to create a memorable and unique musical episode in television history.

Amazon Prime's The Boys is known for many things. It's the darkly irreverent sibling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, filled with societal critique, an occasionally uncomfortable amount of gore, and, of course, superheros. Based off of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics of the same name, the show follows a group of vigilantes as they fight to stop Vought International, a mega corporation that serves as a sort of superhero agency, among other, villainous things. In this world, superheroes, or supes, are marketed as heroes and saviors, but most of them are egotistical and self-serving at best and psychopathic at worst. (A comment on our current society, perhaps?) The Boys has no shortage of absurd moments – the show's premise begins when protagonist Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend is killed by speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), who accidentally runs right through her while on drugs. Other highlights include mysteriously exploding heads, a baby with laser vision, and more sex with sea creatures than anyone might expect. Now, the picture painted above may not scream "give us a musical episode," but, in its own certain way, it kind of does. If there's anything The Boys does well, it's leaning into the outrageous and nonsensical –– the contrast between comedy and tragedy is what keeps the show so highly watchable. They've tackled animation and snuck in a dance number, and we're here to say: a full musical episode should be up next.

'The Boys' Cast Members Have Some Serious Singing Chops

Image via Amazon Studios

Though they haven't yet completely adopted the concept, The Boys has definitely played around with musical elements in its three, critically acclaimed seasons. Both Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara, who play Starlight and Kimiko, respectively, have shown their singing chops throughout their time on the series. Starlight, one of the few good supes in the universe of The Boys, has a standout moment in Season 2 singing the original song "Never Truly Vanish" at a highly televised funeral for fellow Vought superhero Translucent. Moriarty shared with Entertainment Tonight that singing was her "introduction to the world of performing," which was her first love before she discovered acting. It certainly shows, and her vocal chops come through beautifully on the song. Fukuhara, though less classically trained, did a cappella in college, and overcame her stage fright in two separate episodes of Season 3 — first, in a sweet, dreamlike rendition of "Dream A Little Dream," then, later on in the season, singing "I've Got Rhythm" in a fully produced dance number alongside her love interest, Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone. Jesse T. Usher's A-Train doesn't have his musical moment on the show, but rather on Vought International's perfectly curated YouTube page, which is run by The Boys' truly excellent marketing team. There, they've released the official music video for A-Train's hit song "Faster," which in addition to being extremely catchy, is also a great example of Usher's rap skills. With three solid cast members and who knows how many more hiding among the stellar roster of The Boys, it's clear the show has the talent needed to take on a fully-fledged musical episode. If their daring storytelling is any indication, both cast and crew will be more than up for the challenge.

RELATED: We Need To Talk About This Supe-Sized Plot Hole in 'The Boys'

'The Boys' Diabolical Humor Is a Perfect Match for a Musical

Image via Amazon Studios

If you look at all the most successful musical episodes in TV history, a slightly ironic, tongue-in-cheek tone has been a thread through all of them. Buffy the Vampire Slayer's "Once More, With Feeling" brings with it the iconic humor the show is known for, as did It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's "Nightman Cometh" and Scrubs' "My Musical." The Boys has this lighthearted quality in spades. It's one of their biggest strengths — the writers always approach the darkest subjects with an immense amount of humor and creativity (any doubters need only remember the unforgettable dildo fight scene of Season 3 which, in addition to being hilarious, was also as beautifully executed a fight scene as one could ask for). With choices like a dance number for Kimiko and an animation episode for Black Noir, the creators and writers of the show have shown that they don't shy away from a narrative challenge — if anything, they thrive within it. It's certain that, if they choose to, The Boys' team could tackle a potential musical episode head on, and weave within it the absurdity the show has become so known for. The aforementioned original numbers are the perfect evidence for this: both 'Never Truly Vanish' and 'Faster' are wonderfully catchy and, if you were to listen to the lyrics, just as funny as they are memorable. While it would likely be a palette cleanser for the normally deeply gory show, enough threads have been woven where some singing and dancing wouldn't feel out of place. Though, we have to say — if anyone was to combine musical theater and graphic violence into one scene, The Boys would be the ones to do it.

With all of these things considered, it's clear to us that a musical episode from The Boys would be one to go down in television history. They have all the components needed: immense talent, creative writing and directing, a fresh perspective, and a hearty dose of humor. Hughie and the gang in old-timey costumes, singing and dancing their hearts out while taking down the mega-corporation intent on, in one way or another, taking over the world, is the fantastical premise that The Boys has become known for, and it's for this reason that we believe so strongly that they would be excellent at it. While this can be said for many episodes of their show already, we're confident it would be like nothing we've seen before. Viewers have been promised that Season 4 is even crazier than the ones that have come before it — it's hard to believe how that could be true, but we'll take them at their word. With a dramatic and ominous ending to Season 3, more violence, plot twists, and antics are sure to be delivered. All we ask, at least just once, is that they be delivered with a very heavy dose of pizzazz.