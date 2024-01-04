Amazon's The Boys has been one of the best live-action superhero shows for a few years now, and season 4 is right around the corner. It's exciting to think about all of our favorite characters returning for another 8 episodes, and it's to the show's credit that many of those characters don't even have superpowers to wow the viewer. M.M., Billy Butcher, Frenchie, and Hughie might be the first four non-supes who come to mind, but one of The Boys' strengths is its ability to make even its minor non-supe characters fun to watch.

It just goes to show that the ability to beat the pulp out of someone else isn't the only way to stand out in a superhero franchise. Several other factors go into making a character come to life: a compelling backstory that provides clear stakes in the current action, a unique personality, good lines, and a talented actor all breathe life into the role. Funny or tragic (often both), major or minor, likable or not, the best non-supes in the series help make The Boys whole.

(Contains spoilers for The Boys seasons 1-3)

10 Donna January (Starlight's Mother)

Played by Ann Cusack

Not the most sympathetic character, Starlight's mother is presented as an ambitious single mother who raised her daughter to be the strong, beloved member of the Seven she is today. Donna January's remarkable willpower has certainly rubbed off on Annie, but it has also resulted in a somewhat complicated mother-daughter relationship. In the episode where Starlight doesn't want to go on stage at the Believe Expo, her mother asks her to do so anyway because her friends are watching. It seems Annie's success was more about Donna all along.

This relationship is severely strained once Compound V is brought to light, along with the realization that Starlight's mother is directly responsible not only for her powers but for her father's abandonment of the family—as he didn't approve of the Compound V initiative. Going into season 4, Annie and her mother still haven't made up—a minor yet compelling detail that gives both characters depth. Donna January also helps the show's world-building, illuminating the effects of Vought's experiments on everyday families.

9 Hugh Campbell Sr. (Hughie's Father)

Played by Simon Pegg

In the show, Hugh Campbell Sr. is a well-meaning yet cowardly foil to his son. As Hughie struggles in the first season to reconcile his grief, anger, and familial instinct to be a pushover, his dad's influence pushes him to choose a side with a tragic pathos that the audience can't help but sympathize with. Hugh Sr. had a very difficult time when his wife left, and tries to convince Hughie not to rattle any cages. He just wants his boy to be safe.

His character briefly shows up in the season 3 premiere as well, taking on the less important but amusing role of a middle-aged father who doesn't know how FaceTime works. It's been done, but it fits anyway—thanks largely to Simon Pegg's charm. (Fun fact: Hughie's father purposely resembles the comic book version of Hughie.) Though he probably won't show up very often in season 4, he is likely to lighten the mood and bring a smile to viewers' faces if he does.

8 Rebecca Butcher

Played by Shantel VanSanten

Becca is the reason why Billy Butcher formed the Boys in the first place, but it was unclear to him whether she was alive. The audience anticipated the answer to this mystery throughout season one with almost as much intensity as Butcher had for the past seven years. She was sexually assaulted by Homelander and hasn't been found since. At the end of season 1, however, the audience learns she was also impregnated by Homelander and has been single-handedly raising their child—a boy she didn't want but loves nonetheless.

To Becca, raising her son responsibly meant raising him away from both his father and her husband. The former would make him a supe with absolutely no moral compass, and the latter would probably kill him the first chance he got. It's a fascinating, complicated, and sacrificial mindset that makes Becca an excellent counterpoint of selflessness to her vengeful husband. Both Billy and the show are made better for it.

7 Madelyn Stillwell

Played by Elisabeth Shue

As leader of Vought's marketing department, lover of the most powerful man on the planet, and single mother of an infant, Madelyn Stillwell has her hands full and then some. Her smile is cold and calculating, just a few details that convey her character as someone who understands that her position of power makes her just as threatening as the seven superhumans she manages.

Unafraid to boss around, lecture, and punish people who can easily kill her, Stillwell is integral to the show's premise that capitalism can eventually turn anything into a brand. Money talks—and when it's intelligent, it sounds like Stillwell. The Boys is known as one of the best satires of the last five years, and this character is a big reason why. Although she is only around for one season (sort of), her confident, intimidating, and culturally significant presence continues to echo as season four approaches.

6 Frenchie

Played by Tomer Capone

Frenchie, also known as Serge, has had so many different identities all over the world that both Vought and the United States government have struggled to track him down. With modern technology the way it is, that's impressive in itself. This skill of disappearing and reappearing as someone else has developed from his career as a hitman and vigilante. Undoubtedly, he is a guy with blood on his hands.

But he also has a conscience, and his work history has weighed on him to the point where he sometimes comes across as the moral center of the Boys. He was the only one who wanted to rescue Kimiko, in part because of his extremely troubled childhood. His trust in her, his empathy for her position, and the way he helps her learn to trust again deepen his character, Kimiko's character, and the show overall. By the end of season 3, viewers sincerely hope the couple is able to one day leave the vigilante business for good.

5 Stan Edgar

Played by Giancarlo Esposito

Played by Giancarlo Esposito

He also raised an orphan to become a successful politician who, ironically, takes an anti-supe stance in public speeches. Of course, Victoria Neumann is merely one of many sources of influence—as well as a relationship that adds nuance to Edgar as a semi-paternal figure. Mr. Edgar treats it more like a partnership or mentorship dynamic. Though he probably won't return for season 4, his cold capitalistic worldview persists.

4 Billy Butcher

Played by Karl Urban

To put it mildly, Billy Butcher is obsessed with the total and complete destruction of all supes. Seven years before the first episode, Homelander raped Butcher's wife—which led to her subsequent disappearance, which has made Butcher wonder whether she's even still alive. Engulfed by rage, Butcher has pursued the leader of the Seven since. His leather jacket, disregard for human life, Cockney accent, and cocky attitude make him the ruler of the Boys and ultimate enemy of supes.

Able to stand toe to toe with Translucent in the pilot episode, Butcher upgrades his status in season 3 from a tough guy who can take a punch to a guy who will take an experimental and potentially fatal drug just so he can kill more supes. But a key part of what makes Butcher interesting is when he struggles against his impulse for cruelty and violence—either on his own, or from someone else's influence. Such moments prove that vengeance sometimes does have a heart (and a dark sense of humor).

3 Ashley Barrett

Played by Colby Minifie

Ashley is easily one of the funniest characters on The Boys—in part because she is clearly one of the most stressed-out people at Vought. At first, she is Madelyn Stillwell's assistant, and later becomes her replacement, so she constantly has to deal with the Seven. Ashley doesn't have the same composure as her former mentor, though. She's more frantic and often takes on a wide-eyed, panicked expression when something (inevitably) goes haywire.

The viewer can't help but feel bad for Ashley. She proves that constantly working with Homelander is a superpower of its own. One definitely gets the sense that the more damage-control emergencies that make her suddenly think her career is on the verge of collapse, and the more of her own hair she tears out—often in front of others—the more she seems to take issue with her toxic workplace. By the end of season 3, the viewer roots for her eventual escape. Stay strong, Ashley.

2 Mother's Milk

Played by Laz Alonso

Mother's Milk has the most unique character name in The Boys, which is an accomplishment for someone on a superhero show. But his character goes a lot deeper than that. If one can judge a man based on his ringtones, then M.M.'s song for Billy Butcher (Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries") and for his wife (Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up") indicate that he has a romantic side, a dark sense of humor, and lots of inner-conflict about working with the Boys.

There's also the muscles, the paternal instincts towards Hughie, and the vengeance he wants so badly for his uncle. The backstory of his father working at a typewriter to fight for protection against supes helps the viewer understand the character, too, where he learns that ceaseless drive to pursue his goals. It's sad to see how his involvement in the Boys takes a toll on his home life, but M.M.'s struggles and charisma never fail to improve the show.

1 Hughie Campbell

Played by Jack Quaid

Undoubtedly one of Jack Quaid's best roles, Hughie is one of the most endearing and amusing characters on the show. But what makes his character exceptional is how he's able to encompass as much tragedy as all the others, making his arc wonderfully complex. In the pilot, his girlfriend Robin is suddenly killed right in front of him (in disturbing fashion) by A-train. Since then, Hughie has had to embrace the darker side of life without losing track of his morals.

He started the show as a man with a low-key electronics store job, a dead girlfriend, and no spine. After joining the Boys, though, he has become a murderer, a blackmailer, an informant, a drug addict, and more. Yet his charming naïveté, good intentions, compelling relationship with Starlight, and taste in music (James Taylor is his favorite, then Simon and Garfunkel, then Billy Joel) have made his character arc emotionally moving and entertaining at the same time.

