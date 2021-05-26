The Boys is becoming a reality, as Amazon is bringing the Planet Vaught to Hollywood this summer in a pop-up restaurant that replicates the popular dining spot seen in the gritty superhero series.

Dubbed a drive-thru restaurant, the limited-time event opens from June 4-6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Amazon promises the utmost effort has been poured into this pop-up, revealing every little detail is not only accurate to the television series, but facilitates a storyline of its own for fans to experience for the first time. People will have to stay in their cars in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, but it still seems Amazon is pulling all the stops to ensure this is a “diabolical” one-of-a-kind event.

Those familiar with The Boys will not only instantly recognize the Planet Vaught name, but its importance to the world-building in the series. In a familiar reality where capitalism has infected every facet of the superhero industry, the Vaught corporation exploits its heroes for maximum profit. Reflecting the modern superhero movie boom, in-world films featuring those heroes are frequent and the evil company further capitalizes by opening on-brand food businesses, not unlike what people experience at amusement parks. The restaurant itself also plays a vital part in a particular scene from the latter portion of Season 2. It’s safe to say fans can expect to see many similarities when they dine at the real-life version of the food joint.

While fans dine at the event, Amazon is hard at work making the third season happen in Toronto, Canada. The main cast returns, while Jensen Ackles joins the series as Soldier Boy, an infamous superhero from the comics that is bound to shake up the adaptation in big, probably disturbing ways. Showrunner Eric Kripke has already teased the highly-anticipated “Herogasm” storyline will be adapted to the small screen, but do not be alarmed, the contents of that narrative won’t be part of the fan experience taking place in Hollywood.

Amazon has yet to provide an official release date for Season 3, but viewers can watch The Boys Seasons 1-2 now on Amazon Prime. Reserve your spot for the Planet Vaught pop-up restaurant here.

