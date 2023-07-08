The Boys takes a dark look at superheroes, portraying them as corrupt figures working for a soulless company, Vought. With many complexities in both the characters and story, the show is meticulously detailed, making it consistent for the most part. Yet even The Boys is not immune to the occasional dreaded plot hole. While most are fairly unnoticeable without digging deep into the show's lore, one has become progressively larger as the story continues, making it hard to ignore. That is the sheer number of Supes. The show begins by introducing a world where superpowered beings are normal. In the beginning of the show, we're led to believe that some babies are born with powers, and Vought has found a way to turn a select few into heroes. But it proceeds to claim that Vought actually created all the Supes with Compound V, begging the question, why would they make so many? The company is corrupt enough to put children at risk for its own interests, and perhaps there is a certain amount of trial and error, but thinking about this logistically, making so many Supes is an odd choice on Vought's part.

The show includes many Supes, not just on the Seven but throughout society. There is an orphanage of Supe children, exclusive Supe schools, Supe actors, and perhaps most memorably, events like Herogasm that bring countless Supes together, proving an untold number of superpowered beings exist. For decades, Vought struggled to control its high-profile heroes and has never managed to get even them under control. Yet they continue to create more Supes to completely disregard. So many superpowered individuals seemingly have no affiliation with Vought, making the ones that Vought pretends to control less of a rarity. What would happen if they became competitors with Vought's Seven? Perhaps the biggest issue is that continuing to create Supes increases the risk of Vought exposing their ethically dubious methods. With so many problems caused by the existence of Supes and their creation, Vought certainly creates more than they need, and there is no answer as to why.

'The Boys' Proves Vought Has No Control

The show's very concept is that Supes are not inherently good people. In fact, many of them are terrible. Vought works tirelessly to try and control the image of the Seven with film deals and media exposure, but they are all unpredictable. This leaves the company scrambling to clean up the mess, sweeping their mistakes under the rug. The show starts with A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) running through and killing Robin (Jess Salgueiro) while on drugs, inspiring Hughie's (Jack Quaid) hatred for Supes. Vought attempts to prevent the truth from coming out by offering him a payoff. Other examples of Vought's lack of control include anything Homelander (Antony Starr) does, especially the rape of Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten), who was a Vought employee at the time, and his murder of Vought's Senior Vice President of Hero Management, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue).

And the lack of control isn't a new issue. The Seven replaced an older group of heroes, Payback, which Vought couldn't control, leading to a staged attack to get rid of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Yet the replacement becomes just as unpredictable. This has been going on long enough for Vought to know the dangers of Supes and limit their numbers, yet there seem to be as many young Supes as older ones. So Vought clearly hasn't learned their lesson. In a way, it makes sense that the company would be so over-confident and uncaring that they would continue to make more Supes despite their uncontrollable destruction. But the Supes' actions hurt the company's image, making it in their own self-interest to be more discerning in this area. But brushing aside this issue, there are many other reasons why the company should make fewer Supes.

The Seven Aren't Unique in 'The Boys'

There are many reasons it would benefit Vought for there to be fewer Supes. Certainly, they are attempting to hide the fact that the Supes are their creation, but making so many makes the Seven less unique. The expansive world is full of superpowered beings, and they're everywhere. Having an innumerable amount of Supes takes away from the Seven's individuality. Vought uses their Supes as a commodity, and the number of other superpowered people in the world takes away from that. A-Train competes with other speedsters regularly, proving that there are others who can do the same thing as him and that there is a threat to the Seven's status. With such a small team of elite Supes, whose powers could be surpassed at any point, it would be in Vought's own interest to be more careful with the number of other Supes out there. Sure, they need to be able to fill their ranks, even after losing members, but there are more than enough Supes for them to do that.

Additionally, many Supes take the initiative to work without Vought, endangering their monopoly on the superhero industry. Before becoming a member of the Seven, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) was a hero on her own, proving that once they have their powers, the Supes don't actually need Vought. If a few were to create their own team, who would stop them from becoming direct competitors with the Seven? Vought makes all the heroes but is unable to control a single one, meaning that creating so many Supes who are potential competitors is a bad business decision.

Vought's Mass Production of Supes in 'The Boys' Risks Their Secret

The twist with Supes' existence is that none would be possible without Vought's Compound V, which they give to babies or children to create superpowers. This gives the illusion that it is a natural phenomenon rather than a controlled development by the company, yet it requires some people to be let in on the secret. The drug is shipped through the company's "charity," Samaritan's Embrace, which brings it into different hospitals disguised as medicine. Then, someone must administer it to pregnant women or babies to create Supes. Yet this isn't done in secret, or at least not always. Starlight's mother, Donna January (Ann Cusack), intentionally turned her daughter into a Supe, meaning others had the same choice. With so many parents knowing about Compound V, Vought's methods were never going to remain as secretive as they hoped. And they are eventually exposed to the detriment of the company.

Though this plot hole doesn't change the show entirely, it's hard to forget. The company's business strategy becomes a little less impressive when they are clearly not making sound decisions. Though the number of non-Seven Supes does help to cover up Vought's full involvement, they went overboard, and The Boys proves that they are now paying for it. Yet if Vought is meant to be such a formidable foe, how could they have messed up so badly?